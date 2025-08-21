Amazon Games and Glowmade have announced that their hack-and-slash co-op party platformer, King of Meat, will be heading to Switch 2 in "early 2026".

This one was initially announced in Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, and it even popped up in this year's March Nintendo Direct with a 2025 Switch 1 release window. That date wasn't meant to be, clearly, and it looks like the console might not have been either. While the likes of the PS5 and Xbox Series have landed 7th October release dates, and the Switch 2 has been given a rough window, we've been told that there's no more information on a Switch 1 release for the moment. So, keep holding out hope for that one... we guess.

But enough pessimism — a Switch 2 release is good news! King of Meat is all about silliness, tasking you and a group of three other pals to make your way through a series of developer- and community-created dungeons in the hopes of racking up fame in front of a live studio audience.

There's a certain Fall Guys-esque energy to the puzzle platforming, and a decent arsenal of weapons and upgrades to make the hacky, slashy combat feel nice to pull off.

Amazon Games has announced that a King of Meat Technical Test will be taking place on PS5, Xbox Series and Steam from 23rd-24th August at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CET, to check that everything is running as it should and open the floor to player feedback. This won't be available on Switch 2, but it hopefully means that things should be in tip-top condition by the time that it comes our way.

We went hands-on with the PC build of King of Meat last year and had a perfectly fun time with it — despite our worries that the Switch 1 wouldn't be able to keep up with everything happening on screen. Assuming that the Switch 2 fares a little better, this could provide some pleasant party platforming next year.