Who needs an OLED TV when you have a widescreen CRT TV?

Okay, genuinely, CRT scanlines are gorgeous and we have a huge soft spot for these chunky units. Sitting on the floor, looking up at the screen as we ran around in Super Mario 64 or Ocarina of Time; pure bliss.

The Switch 2, with its 120fps capabilities and VRR in handheld, is a much more powerful console than the N64 (duh!). So why on earth would we want to play Mario Kart World or Breath of the Wild on a 27 inch CRT TV?

Well, our lovely video producer Zion is here to show you just what playing a Switch 2 on a CRT TV is like, and honestly? It's magical. From newer titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Street Fighter 6 to retro indie throwbacks like Deltarune and Celeste, Zion's running down the wonderful nostalgia of playing games on an old TV.

Is it the best way to play the Switch 2? No way. Is it fascinating? Heck yes. It takes a fair bit of set-up and it'll vary depending on what kind of TV you have, but if you're interested, check out Zion's video up top and let us know in the comments whether you want to try this out