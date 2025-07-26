Nintendo bolstered the Switch 2 library this week with the release of Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV.

Now that the reviews have been released, and everyone has had some time to check them out, we're curious to know if you're planning on getting the Switch 2 version, the upgrade, or will you be sticking with the original version for now.

If you end up purchasing the full game on the Switch 2, it will cost you $79.99 / £66.99. And if you decide to upgrade your Switch copy, you'll need to pay $19.99 / £16.99.

