We've just heard how around "1 in 3" Switch 2 owners bought a new Pro Controller, but how did other accessories like the official camera perform?

Game File has now been able to provide some additional information. Speaking to Circana's gaming analyst Mat Piscatella, it was noted how Nintendo's camera had a "mid-single digit percentage" attach rate with Switch 2.

"The Switch 2’s $55 official camera had a “mid-single digit percentage” attach rate with the Switch 2, Circana gaming analyst Mat Piscatella told Game File."

This was apparently "in line" with Piscatella expectations, but we don't know yet if it's matched Nintendo's forecast. As mentioned, though, third-party cameras are also compatible with the Switch 2 – so the official one isn't necessarily an essential purchase if you want to play games with this functionality, or participate in GameChat.

Nintendo launches Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV next week, which adds new minigames utilising features such as the camera as well as mouse mode. If we get an update about the sales figures of Nintendo's camera accessory in this region or elsewhere, or find out more about its performance in general, we'll let you know.

If you want to learn more about this accessory, be sure to check out our review – we called it elegant but non-essential.