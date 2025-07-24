Following the Game Boy LEGO teaser earlier this year, this new model building set has now been officially revealed.

It will be available for $59.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) and will be released on 1st October 2025, with pre-orders now available on LEGO's website in select locations.

This new set is a "scale of near 1:1" of the Game Boy, and includes 421 bricks. To dial up the nostalgia it also comes with a cartridge slot (just like the original device) and includes brick-built versions of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Super Mario Land Game Boy Game Paks.

Fans can also display different screens, including the "classic Nintendo star screen". So, what do you think? Will you be adding this to your LEGO and Nintendo collection? Let us know in the comments.