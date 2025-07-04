Shigeru Miyamoto has spoken about the appointment of Nintendo's newest outside director Kazuhiko Hachiya, director of the Japanese doll company PetWORKS.

Speaking at the 85th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Q&A, Miyamoto addressed a question on the increased number of outside directors "with diverse backgrounds", including Illumination CEO and The Super Mario Bros. Movie co-producer Chris Meledandri and Hachiya-san, who was revealed to be joining as a member of the board back in May.

"Mr. Hachiya is a media artist who is active beyond the framework of games, and I have known

him personally for a long time", says Miyamoto, revealing a connection between Hachiya and Nintendo through their relationship.

Miyamoto says he's been "discussing" the backgrounds of all the outside directors with Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa and that the two "have been exploring various possibilities".

"Mr. Hachiya engages in unconventional activities, such as researching video games and building his own equipment. We believe that a connection between Mr. Hachiya and our company could lead to an interesting future, which is why we wanted him to join us as an outside director."

Miyamoto's not wrong about Hachiya's background, which we covered briefly back when the artist was appointed. Does Miyamoto's vague answer hint at some art collaboration or Nintendo-themed dolls? Or something beyond that? We probably won't find out for a good while, anyhow.

In the Convocation Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders — which is essentially an invite to the annual meeting and details the board members and the agenda — Hachiya is described as having "a wide range of achievements", which include art created by using digital tech and developing an email client.

He's also served in multiple key positions at Tokyo University of the Arts, where he is currently a professor in the Department of Intermedia Art and director of the Art Media Center. Nintendo believes that Hachiya will bring valuable experience and be able to supervise "based on his broad experience and insight in the field of art, and as a software developer and business executive".



Essentially, we have no idea what this collaboration will bring about, but we're excited to see what Kazuhiko Hachiya can bring to the table.

Let us know what you think of Hachiya's appointment in the comments.