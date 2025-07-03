We're now just weeks out from the smashing arrival of Donkey Kong Bananza on the Switch 2 and Nintendo has now released a overview trailer.

It uploaded plenty of these in the leadup to key releases during the Switch generation and this trend continues with eight minutes of footage for the new Switch 2 exclusive. It highlights DK and Pauline's abilities, transformations, boss battles, and much more.

Just keep in mind this overview is only available on Nintendo's Japanese YouTube channel at the moment but if we get an English version, we'll let you know.

Earlier this week we also shared our final preview of Donkey Kong Bananza here on Nintendo Life, and despite some minor technical concerns, his latest adventure is showing all the signs of becoming his greatest outing to date. The game's developer has been confirmed as well.