Tatsuya Kando, the director of The World Ends With You and NEO: The World Ends With You, has announced he has left Square Enix after 29 years with the company (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

Speaking on X, Kando expressed his gratitude to the fans and states that he hopes to "continue creating fun and engaging content that brings smiles to all of you".

“This is a personal announcement, but as of May 31, I have officially left Square Enix. "Over the past 29 years, I’ve had the privilege of working on numerous projects – including Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, The World Ends with You, and many, many more. These experiences have been truly invaluable. The voices of everyone who played our games were a tremendous source of encouragement and gave me the strength to keep moving forward in development every day.

"I’m truly grateful – thank you so much! Moving forward, I hope to continue creating fun and engaging content that brings smiles to all of you!”

私事ですが、5月31日をもって、株式会社スクウェア・エニックスを退職しました。



在籍した29年間、「ファイナルファンタジー」「キングダム ハーツ」「すばらしきこのせかい」などなどなど。。。たくさんのプロジェクトに関わらせていただき、かけがえのない経験を積むことができました。 — 神藤 辰也 (@tatsuyakando) June 1, 2025

In addition to The World Ends With You, Kando has also contributed to Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy. His parting message certainly insinuates that he will continue creating games in the future, so it's likely he will either join another studio or create one of his own.

Either way, we wish Tatsuya Kando the very best for the future!