During the Arc System Works showcase, Taito Corporation unveiled the latest Bubble Bobble game. It's called Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons and will be released for the Switch in the US and Europe on 27th November 2025.

Here's a bit about it from the official PR, along with a look:

Taito's bubble action game series, Bubble Bobble, returns in a completely new game! "More Quests, More Power! An All New Bubble Bobble Experience!" The bubble-blowing dragon Bub, embarks on a grand adventure through "Sweet" dungeons that change every time! Blow bubbles to catch bullies, use your horns and spikes to burst the bubbles and beat them! Bubbles ride the wind, and you can jump off to high places by riding bubbles! Gather treasures in everchanging dungeons!