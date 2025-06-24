We already reported a few days back that the boffins over at Digital Foundry were less than impressed with the Switch 2's LCD screen after running various tests on it.

Now, however, DF's John Linneman has weighed in on social media to confirm that the new screen is more "problematic" than had first appeared—and then some.

On his social media, Linneman pointed to tests run on the Switch 2 LCD on a specialist PC Monitor site, Chimilog:

pic.twitter.com/Fs51uKSmHA This site actually measured it and it's even worse than we suggested. It's one of the slowest modern LCDs I've ever seen. If you're someone that only looks at 'specs on the box' and doesn't understand anything about displays then you might be impressed. https://t.co/7wBddHmNmQ June 23, 2025

As you can see, the Switch 2's screen is at the bottom of the list of LCDs when put through a gauntlet of technical tests to measure its performance. The image in his post, on the left, shows average response times of 32 LCDs, and the Switch 2 lands with the worst time here.

Linneman also compares the performance to being "about three times slower than the original Steam Deck LCD" and states once again, as we'd covered in our previous article, that it's actually worse in some ways than the 2017 Switch LCD.

For what it's worth, we (or this writer at the very least) have been very happy with our screens thus far, and judging by the general reception to it, most gamers perhaps don't need to sweat this stuff.

Still, it's a shame that the screen just doesn't seem to be up to the standard it perhaps could, and should, have been as part of a brand new console circa 2025. There's always the Switch 2 OLED Model though, right?

How are you finding the screen on your Switch 2? Let us know!