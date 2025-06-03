Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 815k

All eyes are on Mario Kart World this week as Nintendo's latest flagship entry hits the Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day. That's not stopping Microids from showcasing its own karting contender, however, with the publisher releasing a teaser trailer for Garfield Kart 2: All You Can Drift.

Racing onto the Switch on 10th September 2025, Garfield Kart 2 features recognisable characters from the brand and allows for racing both locally and online, with four-player split-screen supported. Much like Mario Kart before it, you can also customise your vehicles down to their style and colour.

We have to admit, it feels like an odd time to be announcing a new karting game. You never know though, it could actually be a genius move. Everyone's talking about Mario Kart this week, so why not get in on the action somehow? We applaud the audacity, at least.

Here's a look at the key features:

- Mysteries, Treasures, and Rodeos! – Pit yourself against your friends on wacky circuits from three unique universes! Find your way through mysterious detective scenes, brave the pirate seas, or kick up dust along old cowboy trails. - Meet Garfield and His Gang – Play as Garfield, Odie, Jon, and many more iconic characters from the cartoon! Each driver has their own personality, making each race a unique and immersive experience. - Lasagna-esque Races with Friends! – Play against up to eight players online worldwide, or enjoy multiplayer mode for up to four players with split-screen mode! Perfect for frenzied competitions between friends or on family game nights. - Customizable Karts – Pimp your ride and create a kart that is perfectly aligned with your driving style! Choose your own bumpers, wheels, and spoilers, as well as style and color for a unique touch. Strut your stuff on the track and show them who really is the king of the circuit!

What do you make of Garfield Kart 2 so far? Will you be picking it up? Let us know with a comment.