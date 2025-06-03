All eyes are on Mario Kart World this week as Nintendo's latest flagship entry hits the Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day. That's not stopping Microids from showcasing its own karting contender, however, with the publisher releasing a teaser trailer for Garfield Kart 2: All You Can Drift.
Racing onto the Switch on 10th September 2025, Garfield Kart 2 features recognisable characters from the brand and allows for racing both locally and online, with four-player split-screen supported. Much like Mario Kart before it, you can also customise your vehicles down to their style and colour.
We have to admit, it feels like an odd time to be announcing a new karting game. You never know though, it could actually be a genius move. Everyone's talking about Mario Kart this week, so why not get in on the action somehow? We applaud the audacity, at least.
Here's a look at the key features:
- Mysteries, Treasures, and Rodeos! – Pit yourself against your friends on wacky circuits from three unique universes! Find your way through mysterious detective scenes, brave the pirate seas, or kick up dust along old cowboy trails.
- Meet Garfield and His Gang – Play as Garfield, Odie, Jon, and many more iconic characters from the cartoon! Each driver has their own personality, making each race a unique and immersive experience.
- Lasagna-esque Races with Friends! – Play against up to eight players online worldwide, or enjoy multiplayer mode for up to four players with split-screen mode! Perfect for frenzied competitions between friends or on family game nights.
- Customizable Karts – Pimp your ride and create a kart that is perfectly aligned with your driving style! Choose your own bumpers, wheels, and spoilers, as well as style and color for a unique touch. Strut your stuff on the track and show them who really is the king of the circuit!
What do you make of Garfield Kart 2 so far? Will you be picking it up? Let us know with a comment.
Announcing it now might help as those looking up Mario Kart could stumble upon it, it's releasing it at the same time or close to World that wouldn't be particularly smart - anyway, personally I could be interested in this at some point as long as it's good (and definitely hope that will be the case regardless)!
Didn't the first game get negative reviews?
Videogame dunkey has been training for this moment.
I want to know what a lasagna-esque race is.
Will Chris Pratt be reprising his iconic Garfield role for this?
Best time to do it really. Launch window is the best time to make your games visible regardless of cost or quality (in general not a complaint).
Mom, can we get Mario Kart World?
"We have Mario Kart at home"
...
@r_p_trzy
Videogame dunkey had a video out two days ago.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hd8QbFeFYjI
Feature length even.
As much as I do actually like Garfield.... you just know this is going to be terrible lol
The fact the video doesn't actually show any game play is an instant red flag for me
"Lasagna-esque races"?! This is real innovation
So is this the purrrrfect kart racer? Or is it meowdiocre....or is it a catastrophe..... I'll see myself out.
I'm feline 🐈 no hype for this at all, apologies, but I have MKW, fzero gx and fast fusion to scratch that racing flea.
@Simu001 me too on seeing myself out. must have text our puns at the same time.
If I cannot race as that bull from the recent animated movie, Garfield's dad or even Baby Garfield then I'm not interested.
It's funny how they're promoting the game with Liz but not with John, though.
It's for Switch 1 or Switch 2?
Extremely brave to release this alongside MKW
This game is just a cheap rip off of landmark racing title Shrek Swamp Kart Speedway.
I bet you’re thinking “Lasagna-esque Races? What’s that?”
Well, Lasagna-esque just means it has layers.
Y’know what else has layers? Ogres have layers. That’s just another thing this game is ripping off from the rightful king of kart.
@N00BiSH We don't talk about that.
What would really help sell this game would be if they were to include characters from U. S. Acres.
At least it's not $80.
When this one gets as cheap on the eshop as the first one has been, I'm in.
