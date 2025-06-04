Thanks to the magic of timezones, Nintendo Switch 2 is now available in select regions. So, while we sit, patiently twiddling our thumbs for the clock to strike midnight, the floodgates are already opening for Mario Kart World livestreams.

As brought to our attention on BlueSky by @Cheesemeister, those lucky enough to attend a midnight launch on the other side of the world are already getting on the track for a spot of next-gen racing. Over on Twitch, LostKittn is already speeding through a handful of circuits, while YouTube is home to livestreams from the likes of Sirloin, J1mothyyy, Julien Chièze and many, many more.

For those who want to drive into MKW tomorrow completely fresh, we won't include any of the videos in this article. However, you can find the livestreams linked in the text above or outlined in the following BlueSky post.

First ever Mario Kart World livestream? www.twitch.tv/lostkittn — Cheesemeister (@cheesemeister.bsky.social) 2025-06-04T13:58:10.948Z

As more regions click over into 5th June 2025, we're sure we'll see livestreams like the above popping up all over the place. We're still waiting to get our hands on a system here at Nintendo Life, but you can be sure that we'll have hands-on impressions and footage live as soon as we're able.