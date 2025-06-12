Hershey, the American confectionary company, has teamed up with The Pokémon Company to launch a new range of Hershey's Kisses.

Based on the original 151 Pokémon from the days of Red and Blue, the Kisses will be wrapped in special collectable foil that kind of, sort of look like Pokéballs. Underneath, you'll find an image of one Pokémon from the original line-up per chocolate.

Ashley Reeb, Senior Associate Brand Manager at The Hershey Company, said the following:

"Our collaboration with Pokémon combines the timeless appeal of Hershey's Kisses chocolates with the joy of discovery and collecting — making it more than just a treat. The special-edition foils may spark a little friendly competition but also unite fans around their love for milk chocolate and Pokémon."

So what's the deal here, exactly? Is Hershey essentially encouraging folks to keep the chocolates as they are, fully wrapped and never to be eaten? Or can you carefully unwrap them and keep the foil intact? Hmm... Quite bizarre, if you ask us.

Well, it sounds like some might like to keep the chocolates completely unopened, as Hershey is also launching a special, limited edition case in which to house your collection. These are to be sold on a first come, first served basis, and it sounds like you'll need both a 'Hersheyland' account and Pokémon account to nab one (because we need accounts for everything these days, right?).

If the Kisses don't appeal, Hershey is also launching Pokémon-themed chocolate bars, with 12 designs available for the full-size bar, and 18 available for the snak-size bar.

