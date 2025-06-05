Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 817k

Square Enix has announced it will be bringing Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles to the Switch and Switch 2 on 30th September 2025.

Here's some PR about what you can expect:

"Originally released in 1997 for the PlayStation, FINAL FANTASY TACTICS is one of the most beloved titles in the FINAL FANTASY franchise, known for its rich, character-driven story, exhilarating encounters where strategic positioning and forward planning determine the outcome, and deep character customization featuring numerous jobs and countless combinations of abilities to craft your very own strategies. FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles brings the classic strategy RPG to modern consoles with numerous improvements and updates—the best way to experience the title for newcomers and veterans alike!"

Excited about this upcoming release? Let us know in the comments.