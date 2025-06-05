Square Enix has announced it will be bringing Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles to the Switch and Switch 2 on 30th September 2025.
Here's some PR about what you can expect:
"Originally released in 1997 for the PlayStation, FINAL FANTASY TACTICS is one of the most beloved titles in the FINAL FANTASY franchise, known for its rich, character-driven story, exhilarating encounters where strategic positioning and forward planning determine the outcome, and deep character customization featuring numerous jobs and countless combinations of abilities to craft your very own strategies. FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles brings the classic strategy RPG to modern consoles with numerous improvements and updates—the best way to experience the title for newcomers and veterans alike!"
Excited about this upcoming release? Let us know in the comments.
Wow a lot of people are going to be happy about this one. Including me!
I will choose the PS5 version since the game was originally from PS1 and I don't think Switch 2 version will have proper game card.
I already smelled game key card choice from SquareEnix behavior recently.
Well, they can screw up their fans with whatever their decisions.
It's happening!!
Never played it before, will happily try it out on Switch 2!
As glad as I am to see FFT on modern consoles, I'm a little disappointed that FFT Advance and A2: Grimore of the Rift didn't also get remastered and bundled with it.
I played the original, so I’m excited about this. I’ll be getting it for PS5
@GreenXIII though you can play these for free on your phone. The GBA deffo holds up.
Nice to finally see FFT multi platform after being stuck on Sony systems for so long. Will be getting this on Switch 2
My wish had come true. Thank you Square Enix. Now all we need left is Xenogears, Brave Fencer Musashi, Chrono Trigger, Threads of Fate, Vagrant Story, Parasite Eve 1 & 2, Ehrgeiz, Tobal 1 & 2, and Einhander.
I'll probably pick up the Switch 1 version, so I can have the game complete on cartridge. I don't see much benefit the extra power of the Switch 2 would do for a game like this, beyond faster loading.
@HexagonSun I mean, you would get the same benefits playing the Switch 1 cartridge on a Switch 2.
@HexagonSun Inb4 digital only in western territories (not that that would stop me).
@HexagonSun It's still possible the game doesn't come in the cartridge in Switch 1. People can always cheap out in cartridges and put the rest of the game as a mandatory update.
Excited to pick this up day 1 on Switch 1.
@Serpenterror You are awesome for including Einhander in your listing, and I 1000% agree!
Easy purchase. Switch 1 if all on the cart, no biggie.
Ill definitely buy this for nostalgia reasons, but I feel like they could have done just a bit more here. Maybe they could have made new sprites and gave it a visual overhaul with the option to toggle back and forth with the original graphics…
og switch for me it is
This just made my day! I will be buying this no questions asked...even if it's on a game key card.
@FX29 FF Tactics Advance was a Game Boy Advance exclusive. It was awesome too!
My biggest ask is finally coming to modern platforms.
