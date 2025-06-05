Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 817k

Happy Switch 2 Day, everybody! While many of us are impatiently waiting for the postie to arrive, Nintendo is ensuring that the hype train doesn't pause for one second. That's right, it's launch trailer time, folks.

It feels like a lifetime ago that we last got a console launch trailer from the Big N, but we are so back. The new footage from the House of Mario mainly focuses on that impressive launch game line-up, with the likes of Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Yakuza 0: Director's Cut, Split Fiction and many more all getting some time in the limelight.

It also features some clips of games still to come. If you look closely, you'll see Donkey Kong Bananza, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 and the catchily-titled Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV — a fair reminder that the releases ain't slowing down any time soon.

Of course, there's also a brief glance at console features like the camera, mic and Mouse Mode, but you Switch fans knew about all of that good stuff already.

Whether you already have a console in hand, you're waiting for a delivery to arrive today, or you're holding back on clicking 'Buy' for a bit, Switch 2 is finally here! We made it!