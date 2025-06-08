Shigeru Miyamoto is one of the most famous video game designers the world has ever seen and is responsible for giving us classic franchises such as Super Mario, Zelda, Pikmin and Star Fox.

One of his most critically and commercially successful creations is Mario Kart, a series that has sold in excess of 189 million copies worldwide since its inception in 1992 with Super Mario Kart.

However, it has been noted that his name is completely absent from the credits for the latest entry in the franchise, Mario Kart World:

Shigeru Miyamoto is not in the credits of Mario Kart World. Not even as a Special Thanks. — Stealth40k (@stealth40k.bsky.social) 2025-06-07T21:43:59.543Z

This isn't the first time Miyamoto hasn't been credited in a Mario Kart game—his name is also missing from the smartphone release Mario Kart Tour—but this is the first mainline instalment which doesn't appear to have had any input from the legendary designer.

You may recall that his name didn't feature in last year's Zelda game, Echoes of Wisdom, either.

On one level, this isn't all that surprising; Miyamoto has shifted into an advisory role with a wider scope in recent years, as befits his senior standing within Nintendo. However, it does feel odd not to see his name appear in the credits, even as a "special thanks".

Were you expecting to see Miyamoto's name in the game's credits?