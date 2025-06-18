Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 823k

A new month, a new Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket Booster Pack. That's a saying, right? It should be, because on 26th June 2025, we're getting another themed pack, and this time, it's all about Eevee.

Eevee Grove will be focusing on the adorable brown fluffy Pokémon and its eight evolutions — Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Glaceon, Leafeon, and Sylveon. Depending on your timezone, this is when the pack will be available to rip open over and over:

North America: 11pm (Wed) PDT / 12am MDT / 1am CDT / 2am EDT

11pm (Wed) PDT / 12am MDT / 1am CDT / 2am EDT UK/Ire: 7am BST

7am BST Europe: 8am CEST / 9am EEST

8am CEST / 9am EEST Asia/Oceania: 3pm JST / 2pm AWST / 4pm AEST

These are fan-favourite 'mons, so we're sure lots of you will be very happy and scrambling to get some of those beautiful cards (Espeon and Umbreon are two of this writer's favourites, so she's considering a redownload right now...).

While many of the cards make a brief appearance in the trailer up top, we've got a more detailed look at a handful of them, including an ex, from the official website.

The cards aren't the only star of the update, either. Soon enough, a new binder cover and display board will also be available, featuring all nine of the Eevee family.

This Booster Pack follows on from last month's Ultra Beast-themed one, which will still be around — just that Eevee is stealing the spotlight for now.

Are you still shuffling through TCG Pocket? Evolve your thoughts and share them in the comments.