Two versions of the upcoming ROG Ally 2 have been leaked via FCC photos, showcasing a standard white model and a black model branded with a dedicated Xbox button.

Highlighted by VideoCardz (thanks, Eurogamer), the photos come from the US FCC's official certification of the hardware, so seem to be pretty legit. It's likely to be our first look at 'Project Kennan', a collaboration between Asus and Microsoft to create an Xbox-branded PC handheld.

It looks to be a pretty straightforward evolution of the ROG Ally, showcasing two analogue sticks, a (horrendous) d-pad, standard Xbox face buttons, and a few more minor bits and bobs. It's a little difficult to make out in the below photos, but the Xbox button on the black model can be seen on the left, just next to the analogue stick.



RC73XA Black 20V 5A 100W

RC73YA White 20V 3.25A 65Whttps://t.co/QUwZwa8t9a pic.twitter.com/dq3CP2SbA9 ROG Ally 2RC73XA Black 20V 5A 100WRC73YA White 20V 3.25A 65W https://t.co/jgx4HFHUUu May 7, 2025

Granted, the fingerprints on this thing don't do it any favours, but we daresay it's not a patch on the upcoming Switch 2 in terms of pure aesthetics. The industrial design may appeal to some, but the sharp edges, weird triangular-shaped buttons, and futuristic speakers just make it look a little... cheap..?

We'll likely find out more about this thing in the coming months, but chances are it won't provide a great deal of competition to the Switch 2. Like current PC handhelds on the market, they appeal to a completely different audience, but it's nevertheless an interesting look at Microsoft's potential handheld ambitions.