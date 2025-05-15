Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 812k

It's been some time since Ubisoft provided an update about the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time 'Remake' project, but we've officially got one in the company's latest earnings call.

Although the plan is to now provide unannounced major IPs additional development time to improve the overall quality of each experience after a similar delay helped Assassin's Creed Shadows - it seems the long-awaited Sands of Time remake could be on the horizon.

The long-awaited title, originally revealed in 2020, is now scheduled to be released in the current financial year, ending March 2026.

“After a thorough review of its pipeline that took place from October to December, the Group decided to provide additional development time to some of its biggest productions in order to create the best conditions for success... This decision has already been beneficial to the quality of Assassin’s Creed Shadows."

It's believed The Sands of Time Remake will be narrowed to a release sometime between January and March of next year at this stage. No platforms have been confirmed, but a Switch version was referenced at one stage, and the original game was released on GameCube. This project update follows the news last year Ubisoft had bolstered the remake's development with Ubisoft Toronto joining the project.

The last Prince of Persia game released on a Nintendo platform was The Lost Crown last January, which unfortunately led to the same team being disbanded by Ubisoft after a disastrous year for the company. More recently Ubisoft has opened a new subsidiary with Tencent focused on key IP.