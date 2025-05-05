In an interview with Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo (thanks, The Gamer), Nintendo of America's president Doug Bowser reiterated the importance of diversity within the company. The interview itself is a little under a month old at this point, but this particular nugget was highlighted and praised on ResetEra.

He was explicitly asked whether Nintendo had made any changes to its policy in the face of efforts from The Trump Administration to reduce DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) initiatives. Bowser responded to state that Nintendo has placed value in diversity "for years" and will continue to do so:

"We always want to attract the best talent we can and retain that talent. We also believe that it's important for those talents to be diverse from the point of view of their backgrounds, their experiences, and their understandings because our players are diverse. "So we strive to have a diversity that reflects our players in our organisation."This is something that has been in place for years, before people really started using the acronym DEI. And it will continue to be in place. It's important to us."

At the time of writing, Nintendo still has a dedicated page related to DEI within its careers site that states "We’re welcoming, approachable and respectful – we’re Nintendo. All characters welcome".

In addition, its CSR information page drives this initiative further, stating "At Nintendo, we respect human rights and hire talent, regardless of race, ethnicity, nationality, ideology, religion, creed, origin, social status, class, occupation, sex, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or marital status".

In the US, pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 finally went live on 24th April following a short delay while Nintendo assessed the potential impact of tariffs from The Trump Administration.