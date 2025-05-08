Yes, it seems as though the United States' bewildering tariff tactics are not through causing issues for gamers. Not by a long-shot, we'd imagine.

Following on from the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order debacle that's been occurring Stateside, popular peripheral maker 8BitDo has confirmed via its official website (thanks Polygon) that it'll no longer be shipping new inventory to the U.S. in the wake of uncertainty following Trump's ongoing tariff saga.

"Due to U.S. tariffs, only products from our U.S. warehouse are available for shipping to the United States. China warehouse shipping is temporarily paused."

The pause, which 8BitDo says is temporary, will no doubt be specifically in response to the 145% tariffs imposed on imports from China, as well as the decision to end "de minimis" exemptions (meaning "too small to be meaningful or taken into consideration)" for shipments from China under the value of $800.

Of course, 8BitDo will be well known to gamers worldwide at this point, they make some of the very best retro gear we've had the pleasure of reviewing, and their merchandise covers a wide variety of both current and retro gaming consoles.

This really isn't great news for gamers in the U.S., and it's a trend that's developing, as Anbernic, another fantastic maker of retro-focused consoles based in China, is also stopping shipments to the country.

For now, and seeing as the 8BitDo store doesn't allow you to see all of its inventory, all shoppers in the U.S. can do is order in the hope that what they require hasn't sold out already. So, let's all keep our fingers crossed the situation is resolved sooner rather than later.

Do you own any 8BitDo or Anerberic products? How do you feel about these most recent developments? Make sure to let us know!