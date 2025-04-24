Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 809k

We're huge fans of Unknown Worlds' sublime Subnautica series, with both the original game and spin-off Below Zero earning a 9/10 and 8/10 respectively in our reviews.

With Subnautica 2 having been revealed back in October 2024, we've been champing at the bit over the past few months to find out whether or not we're going to be treated to a Switch 2 port of this full-blown sequel to one of the truly great survival (horror) games.

And so it's with great interest that we've been poring over the newly-released PC system requirements for the early access version of the game, which is due to launch, well, sometime before the end of 2025. Indeed, Unknown Worlds has only just announced that the game will remain in the 2025 window and not be delayed into 2026 via a new Dev Vlog (above).

So, looking at the PC specs, then. What's important? Well, we ain't no Digital Foundry, but the first thing we've clapped eyes on is that the recommended graphics card is a GeForce RTX 2060/Radeon RX 5600XT, whilst the minimum drops down to a GeForce GTX 1660/RX 5500XT

The Switch 2 is ten times more powerful than its predecessor, according to Nvidia, which doesn't tell us much, really, but the boffins at Digital Foundry are much more helpful, as they reckon the GPU the new console is rocking is the equivalent of a mobile RTX 2050, according to guesses in this article. So, taking this as a rough estimate on the GPU grunt, we are more than in the door.

The 12GB of RAM that the Switch 2 is rumoured to be packing is also going to work as it falls within the minimum of 8GB and recommended 12GB. And in terms of CPU grunt, the custom Nvidia T239 chip should also be fit for purpose as it's reportedly falling in-line with PS4/Xbox Series X levels of performance.

Again, we're not tech experts, but judging by history, devs will also squeeze plenty more out of Nintendo's machine than a spec sheet shows it capable of. So, Switch 2 is probably up to the task, but will Unknown Worlds grace us with a port? Now that is the question.

We have no comment from the devs thus far, but it'll certainly sell like hot cakes on the Steam Deck. So...you know what to do, folks.