Aspyr released Jedi Power Battles on Switch eShop earlier this year and this week the game has received a "post-launch" patch.

This update apparently resolves "issues and various updates". Here's the full rundown from the official Aspyr website:

STAR WARS™: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles™ - Post-Launch Patch Notes

The post-launch patch for STAR WARS™: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles™ is here! Below is a list of resolved issues and various updates.

Full Changelist:

Fixed an issue preventing damage from Adi Gallia’s Ranged Force power.

Fixed an issue where Player 2 was unable to interact with the game after completing a level causing a soft lock.

Fixed an issue where player save data was erased after closing the game.

Fixed a crash upon reaching Level 6 Coruscant elevator.

Fixed an issue preventing Jedi Master Complete the game Trophy on Jedi from unlocking.

Fixed an issue causing an out of save data storage error being thrown when idling on the New Game+ unlocked screen.

Fixed a crash occurring when dismissing Level 10 completion credits in Russian.

Fixed a crash when pressing both 'A' and 'B' simultaneously to dismiss the Mission Goal pop-up.

Fixed a soft lock issue triggered by reconnecting a previously disconnected secondary controller.

Fixed an issue preventing a secondary controller from controlling the game after the primary controller disconnects.

Added missing Legacy visual effects when respawning.

Fixed an issue with combos displaying incorrectly in the award window.

Fixed an issue preventing the "Augie’s Great Municipal Band" Achievement from unlocking on Easy difficulty.

Fixed an issue causing the player character to become stuck near the Level 5 mid-boss area.

Fixed a problem preventing the Combos tab from updating after unlocking new combos.

Fixed an issue causing droid vehicle audio to loop in the background.

Fixed an issue preventing attack SFX audio from playing while the player is using power ups.

Fixed an issue causing the Ultimate Saber toggle to disappear after restarting the game.

Fixed an issue causing the player to die when exiting a moving tank in 2-player mode.

Fixed a crash when using a grenade during the Coruscant level.

Fixed an issue where the title displays Xbox controller button icons when the user is using a Playstation controller.

Fixed an issue where Green Droids ignored Ki-Adi-Mundi's invisibility ability.

Fixed an issue with Sith Probe Drones spawning infinitely if shot from the right side of the screen.

Fixed an issue where Armored Krakkiss boss could knock the player character outside the playable arena.

Fixed issues preventing players from shooting the Vulture Droid boss.

Fixed an issue causing audio to play twice at the end of Level 5 Tattooine.

Fixed a legacy issue preventing droids defeated mid-air from counting towards the mission objectives.

Fixed a legacy issue where dying on a training level after successful completion causes the player to fail the level.

Fixed an issue causing the character to become trapped under a cliff during the Swamps of Naboo boss fight.

Fixed an issue where the camera does not follow the player in a certain segment of the Swamps of Naboo level.

Fixed an issue where players were sent to the last reached checkpoint when attempting to play a stage again after a game over.

