Okay, we're going to do our best not to reference that one gag from The Office too much here, but we can't make any promises.

After launching on Steam early access last year, new indie publisher Radical Theory has announced that Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game will be flipping onto Nintendo Switch on 17th June... parkour!

As you might expect from that title, Rooftops & Alleys is a 3D platformer all about parkour (parkour!). This one comes from Michel Losch's one-man studio ML MEDIA and will see you freerunning around a series of vertical environments in the coolest ways you can imagine.

There are flips, spins, swings and slides all at your character's disposal, with a host of different game modes to play either alone or online with friends. Whether the performance is a mighty leap between shipping containers or an unfortunate plummet into a nearby bin on Switch remains to be seen, but the above reveal trailer sure looks cool (if the dev can pull it off).

You can check out a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots below:

- Explore huge, unique, vertical parkour environments

- Discover, learn, and master every trick, move, and their endless combo possibilities

- Call on your pigeon to discover new areas, fast travel, and plan your routes

- Tons of challenges and game modes — solo or with friends (TAG, Capture the Flag, Trick Battles, and more)

- Unlock over 100 customization options for yourself and your pigeon

Rooftops & Alleys has pulled in almost 5,000 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews on Steam during its early access period, so here's hoping that it can stick the landing (heh) on Switch this summer.

What do you make of Rooftops & Alleys? Will you be picking it up in a couple of months? Let us know in the comments.