Pikmin were collecting retro games before it was cool. The PNF-404 natives saw the way the market was heading and decided to load up on as many consoles and accessories as possible before eBay sellers started asking astonishing prices for them. Not a bad understanding of economics for a species that regularly accidentally stumbles into deep water, naked flames and electrical currents, eh?

We've helped these little guys pick up consoles in almost every series entry, and soon, we'll have the opportunity to do the same in Pikmin Bloom — yes, some of us still play Pikmin Bloom.

The app will be kicking off its 3.5-year anniversary celebrations (and you know that's an important one) on 1st May with the 'Nintendo Consoles Event'. Until 31st May, you'll have the chance to grow your own Decor Pikmin modelled on some classic Nintendo hardware by completing event challenges. Ever wondered what a Pikmin crossed with an SNES would look like? You don't have long to wait until you can find out.

Alongside this fresh batch of Decor Pikmin, the 'Nintendo Consoles Event' will also give you the chance to nab a bunch of retro t-shirts for your in-game Mii, featuring logos from the Game & Watch, Famicom, NES, Super Nintendo and Super Famicom. There's also a range of Playing Card (Club Suit) Pikmin to look out for, who'll apparently be sporting some classic Nintendo-inspired designs.





Get ready to geek out with the different console parts that Nintendo Consoles '80-'95 Decor Pikmin will be bringing along! #PiminBloom 's 3.5 Anniversary is coming up, and with it, a special event for retro console lovers and Nintendo fans alike 🎊 🎮 April 25, 2025

You can find the full details of the upcoming event on the Pikmin Bloom website, with information on the Premium Event Pass and early bird bonuses.

Will you be taking part in next month's Nintendo Console Event in Pikmin Bloom? Let us know what you're hoping to see in the comments below.