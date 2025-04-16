Rumours of an Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster have been swirling for a while now, culminating in what might be one of the worst-kept secrets of 2025 so far. According to Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb, the game will supposedly release during the week commencing 21st April 2025 and is set to grace the PS5, Xbox Series X\S, and PC.

A more recent leak has pretty much confirmed the existence of the game, with several screenshots found within developer Virtuos' official website. It showcases a significant upgrade of the 2006 RPG classic (though in our opinion, it perhaps loses some of the original's whimsy with some heavy colour desaturation), yet it's still quite difficult to determine whether the game might be a bit beyond the capabilities of the upcoming Switch 2.

images of The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion remaster have been found on Virtuous' website. Oops 😬 www.reddit.com/r/oblivion/c... — Tom Warren (@tomwarren.co.uk) 2025-04-15T12:33:53.375Z

That's the big question right now, isn't it? Will Oblivion come to Switch 2? If the game does indeed launch in April, as speculated, then we can more or less disregard the exclusion of Switch 2 in the line-up of target platforms; chances are a separate announcement would come at a later date. Maybe even during a future Direct.

We also know that Microsoft Game Studios, and by extension ZeniMax and Bethesda, are keen to support the Switch 2 with new games, so a release of an Oblivion remaster wouldn't be completely out of the question. Heck, back in 2016, we wouldn't have even considered the possibility of Skyrim on the original Switch, and yet there it was, smack bang in the middle of the announcement trailer.

Again, this will all likely come down to how far Virtuos is looking to push the visuals for Oblivion, and whether the Switch 2 will be capable of running it adequately. We'll keep a close eye on the eventual official reveal along with any future updates from Microsoft and Bethesda.