Switch 2 will be packed with all sorts of enhancements and one other thing fans can apparently expect is better wireless connectivity.

Nintendo Switch 2 hardware design lead Tetsuya Sasaki was asked about this as well as improved Bluetooth connections on the Switch 2 - confirming it's "improved" on all fronts:

Tetsuya Sasaki: "And if I were to add a little bit more: wireless features really depend on... the size has a big impact, so the bigger the antenna, the better the connection. And as we've been able to do that, I think you'll find the connection is improved.

"The number of antennas has increased, a lot of other adjustments have been made to improve it."

So, if you've had issues with wireless connectivity on the Switch, you should have an improved experience on the Switch 2.

Nintendo's technicial specs page notes how the communication features for the system include Wireless LAN (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth, and you can run off a wired connection via a LAN port in docked mode.