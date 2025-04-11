A new report from Bloomberg states that Nintendo has the potential to build up "a stockpile of millions of consoles" from Vietnam ahead of the Switch 2's launch on 5th June 2025.

The article (paywalled) states that Hosiden Corp., which is one of the three main assemblers for the console and based in the Southeast Asian country, apparently shipped more units of the new console in February of this year than the previous six months combined — around 725,000. This is according to customs data provided to Bloomberg by the NBD.

And it looks like Nintendo has been doing this to try and partially avoid the tariff debacle, something which we knew about back in February, but didn't know the figures (or the number of times it would change).

Vietnam, where around a third of Switch 2 units are manufactured, was originally going to be hit by a 46% increase in tariffs, which caused Nintendo to delay pre-orders in both the US and Canada. Since then, President Trump has decided to pause tariffs at a lower rate on most countries for 90 days, except China.

NEW: Data show Nintendo allocating almost entire made-in-Vietnam game consoles to the US, which is in stark contrast with months before, as it tries to find ways to get around Trump tariff on goods from China. April 10, 2025

Bernstein analyst Robin Shu told Bloomberg that he expects Nintendo to take "a hit on margin" if the tariffs remain at 10%, but if they increase to 46%, he "expected them to raise [the price] by $50 to $100.”

That 90 day pause on higher tariffs gives Nintendo time to think, but with no new pre-order date in view in North America just yet, it remains to be seen what Nintendo will do next.

While Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser stated last week that tariffs weren't a factor in the pricing for the Switch 2 originally, it is something the company is keeping an eye on. And analysts are warily watching the fluxuations in the stock market as the impact of tariffs remains uncertain, having now tempered expectations for the new console.