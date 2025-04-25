Yesterday saw the flood gates open for a whole bunch of Nintendo pre-orders across the US, including a first chance to pick up the new Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sage amiibo. We've been excited to get our hands on these initial fab four since they were revealed in the Switch 2 Direct, but, as many discovered yesterday, only three of them showed up to play.

Riju, Tulin and Sidon are all present and correct, with pre-orders appearing on the likes of GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy as expected, but our beloved Yunobo is nowhere to be seen. The US pre-order information for the Goron Sage still hasn't appeared online, and we've read that any in-store attempts have been just as fruitless.

Looking around US retailers, the Goron model is still listed as "Coming Soon", while the other three are all available to pick up with their new $29.99 price tag.

Despite this pre-order no-show, the amiibo is still slated for a 5th June release date, and European pre-orders have gone live as planned (at the lower £16.99 price point). Perhaps things will brighten up once the region's My Nintendo Store pre-orders open to invitees on 8th May... maybe.

We have reached out to Nintendo for a comment on this situation and will keep you updated should we hear any developments.

The final TOTK Sage, Mineru's Construct, will be getting the amiibo treatment at some point down the line, but Nintendo has yet to reveal the finished model or release date. And if that wasn't enough, we also have a trio of new Street Fighter 6 amiibo to look forward to, all of which are available to pre-order in the States as planned.

So, time for the big question: Did you manage to place your Yunobo pre-order?