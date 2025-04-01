Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered made its debut on the Switch late last year and since then it's got some additional updates.

Patch 2 has now officially arrived and included are a bunch of fixes for both games, some bonus materials and various other improvements. We've also included the previous update here, which was release back in January.

Here are the full patch notes via Aspyr's official support page:

Patch 2 (2nd April 2025)

Patch 2 for Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered is here!

Below is a list of resolved issues and various updates.

Full Changelist:

Bonus Materials

Added "The Dead Shall Rise” Kickstarter Backers list to the Credits section.

Added the E3 1998 Demo to the Bonus Material section.

Updated Nosgoth Lore with new locations and improved descriptions.

Corrected Lore Reader locations for accuracy.

Fixed a crash when switching to the "Corrupted" tab in the Lore menu while using Russian language settings.

Soul Reaver

Fixed a bug where Raziel could start floating after shifting into the Material Realm while in water and jumping immediately after.

Improved visuals for enemy corpses in HD mode to better match the original version.

Fixed a crash caused by saving behind geometry and attempting to reload.

Ariel's scream during a vision sequence now plays only once, as intended.

Fixed an issue with Dumah’s eyes not displaying correctly.

Restored missing sound effects before and after visions, similar to the original PS1 version.

Fixed a crash when using telekinesis in a specific area of the Human Citadel.

Health capacity activity now correctly displays 100% completion.

Fixed a crash when repeatedly viewing Chronoplast Visions.

Soul Reaver 2

Fixed an issue where the Thrall NPC’s lower body would disappear in mirror light effects in HD mode.

Adjusted timing so that subtitles during Raziel’s monologue no longer disappear too early.

Fixed subtitles disappearing too early during a dialogue scene with Ariel.

Improved distant texture rendering in underwater areas.

Resolved an issue where textures displayed as "noise" instead of proper visuals in HD mode.

Localizations

The "Hold to Skip" prompt now displays correctly in all languages.

The "Exit to Launcher" text now displays correctly in all languages.

Added Portuguese language support.

General

Completed activity progress now properly carries over when starting a new game.

Fixed an issue where stacked cubes could become stuck together when pushed.

Patch 1 (31st January 2025)

Patch 1 for Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered is here!

Below is a list of resolved issues and various updates.

Full Changelist:

[SR1] The lighthouse’s beam is no longer missing (after being activated to obtain the Glyph).

The lighthouse’s beam is no longer missing (after being activated to obtain the Glyph). [SR1] An additional prompt has been added to the Underworld tutorial in SR1 for accessing the Glyph menu.

An additional prompt has been added to the Underworld tutorial in SR1 for accessing the Glyph menu. [SR1] A toggle has been added to enable/disable the Day/Night cycle.

A toggle has been added to enable/disable the Day/Night cycle. [SR1] The Bell in the Silenced Cathedral is no longer cut off after being hit.

The Bell in the Silenced Cathedral is no longer cut off after being hit. [SR1] Fixed an occasional crash issue triggered when Raziel was killed by a flamethrower hunter.

Fixed an occasional crash issue triggered when Raziel was killed by a flamethrower hunter. [SR1] Fixed an issue that caused the environment to de-spawn.

Fixed an issue that caused the environment to de-spawn. [SR1] Fixed the Great Old One Achievement in SR1.

Fixed the Great Old One Achievement in SR1. [SR1] Fixed the backward hand in SR1 for the vampire hunter.

Fixed the backward hand in SR1 for the vampire hunter. [SR2] Fixed an issue where Raziel could occasionally become stuck in a room with a T-pose Moebius after skipping a cutscene.

Fixed an issue where Raziel could occasionally become stuck in a room with a T-pose Moebius after skipping a cutscene. [SR2] Black cubes are no longer present on the Air Forge mummies.

Black cubes are no longer present on the Air Forge mummies. [SR2] When playing through the Oracle Caves, Cubes will no longer get stuck in each other.

When playing through the Oracle Caves, Cubes will no longer get stuck in each other. [SR2] The display no longer squishes horizontally to fit the screen instead of cropping the sides when the aspect ratio is narrower than 16:9 on PC Steam and Steam Deck.

The display no longer squishes horizontally to fit the screen instead of cropping the sides when the aspect ratio is narrower than 16:9 on PC Steam and Steam Deck. [All] After disconnecting the controller, the game will automatically open the pause menu in either title.

After disconnecting the controller, the game will automatically open the pause menu in either title. [All] A visual effect is now present when accessing and leaving the visions in the Chronoplast.

A visual effect is now present when accessing and leaving the visions in the Chronoplast. [All] The Split trophy / achievement no longer progresses when killing a Sorcerer Thrall.

The Split trophy / achievement no longer progresses when killing a Sorcerer Thrall. [All] Directional inputs can now be bound to the arrow keys.

Directional inputs can now be bound to the arrow keys. You can now press pause while watching the Bonus Materials movies.

Certain tutorial prompts no longer display the incorrect button prompt in non-English languages.

In our review here on Nintendo Life, we gave Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 a "great" eight out of ten stars - calling it a faithful remaster and as enjoyable and atmospheric as it was two decades ago.