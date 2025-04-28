Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 810k

Inti Creates has today released the first major update for the Castlevania-inspired character-swapping adventure Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark.

This one brings the game up to ver. 1.2.1 (a small follow-up accompanied the "major" part of the update) and adds a handful of new features like a fresh 'Arena' event, new boss fights, an in-game achievement system for Switch and more.

The full patch notes were shared on the game's official website, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark Ver. 1.2.1 (28th Apr 2025)

Ver.1.2.1

Players are now able to warp from the tea table in Maxim Castle to the most recently used tea table outside.

When meeting the requirements for the True Ending, players can now select either the True Ending or the Normal Ending.

Various adjustments have been made to improve game balance.

Ver.1.2.0

A new event, the "Arena", has been added.

New boss fights, "Baphomet" and "Hell Infernoctavius", have been added to the Arena.

An in-game achievement system has been added. *Nintendo Switch only

Inventory items can now be locked.

A new icon has been added for improved sub-weapons to distinguish them.

A count of demon lord bones available in each area is now displayed on the map.

Some enemies have been adjusted for balance.

Some areas of gameplay have been adjusted for balance.

We had fun with Servants of the Dark when it arrived on Switch earlier this year, calling it "a great time" despite its lack of originality in our review.