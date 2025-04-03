Back in 2011, Shin'en Multimedia released FAST - Racing League on WiiWare and birthed a series which, this coming June, will come to the Switch 2 in the form of Fast Fusion.

Described as "the fastest racing game you may have ever experienced," Fast Fusion follows in the footsteps of 2015's FAST Racing NEO and Fast RMX (2017), which were released on the Wii U and Switch, respectively.

Shin'en has revealed that Fast Fusion will offer 60 fps in "up to 4K HDR" and will also give players the chance to "create hundreds of new Racing machines by fusing your favourite vehicles."

Motion controls and HD Rumble will also be supported. A four-player split-screen mode is also included, and you'll be able to share the game both locally and online.

Fast Fusion launches alongside Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5th, 2025.