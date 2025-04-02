Oh boy, we are so close now, ladies and gents, we can feel it. Can you feel it?

There was an absolutely monumental amount of new information, games and hardware to take in during that 60 minute Nintendo Direct. However, we also got a very nice Partner Spotlight trailer that handily showcases a whole bunch of very exciting games that are on the way to Nintendo's Switch 2 console.

So, if you want a quick blast of what's headed your way, complete with a pause button so you can stop to drain your underpants, look no further than the trailer above. Prep your body for Yakuza 0, Hitman: World of Assassination, Borderlands 4, Hollow Knight: Silksong and tons more!

