Oh boy, we are so close now, ladies and gents, we can feel it. Can you feel it?
There was an absolutely monumental amount of new information, games and hardware to take in during that 60 minute Nintendo Direct. However, we also got a very nice Partner Spotlight trailer that handily showcases a whole bunch of very exciting games that are on the way to Nintendo's Switch 2 console.
So, if you want a quick blast of what's headed your way, complete with a pause button so you can stop to drain your underpants, look no further than the trailer above. Prep your body for Yakuza 0, Hitman: World of Assassination, Borderlands 4, Hollow Knight: Silksong and tons more!
See anything that's got you racing to the Switch 2 pre-order button? Let us know!
Comments 10
Yakuza 0 and Nobunaga's Ambition are cool announcements... Hopefully word on Persona 3 Reloaded and Metaphor Refantazio will come soon?
FAST Fusion actually my favourite announcement of the whole Direct. And launch day too!
Love Shin'en.
Silksong isn't dead!
Silksong... Today?
Ha! That's very Nintendo to just confirm to the world that Silksong is still happening with three seconds in the middle of a sizzle reel. I wonder if they even know what they did.
I like how they just snuck Silksong in there. Blink and you miss it. It seems like it's definitely coming this year anyway.
@user0 I just caught a little look at that. It never clicked that it's a new FAST game till I read your comment. That's superb.
So I guess that's why Nobunaga's Ambition suddenly showed up on Switch Online
Was really sad we didn’t see master chief collection. And is the Harry Potter game upgrade fee ready or a new purchase?
Everyone deserves to play yakuza 0 on every platform possible. It’s an absolute masterpiece of a game
