Pro Super Smash Bros. Melee player Aziz "Hax$" Al-Yami has died at the age of 30.

A GoFundMe page was set up earlier this week, with the accompanying social media post saying Hax was "fighting for his life". The page now carries a new message confirming that he "passed away peacefully" on the morning of Tuesday 25th March.

REST IN PEACE MY DEAR SON.

Abdulaziz “HAX$” Al-Yami

”He LOVED Melee”

Status: Deceased

Time: 7:09 AM

Date: March 25, 2025

Aziz passed away peacefully this morning. I would like to personally thank all of his friends and fans who supported him and gave him so much happiness.

Please say a prayer for this young man who was taken away from us too soon. Doctors said he died quietly. Thank you for your compassion.

Known in the Melee community as a top-level Captain Falcon and Fox player, fellow pro Smash players Juan "Hungrybox" Debiedma and Jason "Mew2King" Zimmerman have commented on his passing on social media.

Debiedma wrote that he had been on his way to visit Hax in hospital before learning of his passing:

I wanted to keep it private



but I just landed in New York not even 5 minutes ago to go visit Hax in the hospital.



He passed away while I was in the air.



I don’t know what to say.



I wanted to say goodbye in person



I’m so sorry Aziz



Please rest easy for us in heaven — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) March 25, 2025

RIP Hax I wish there was more I could have done, I know how sad he was these past few years because he would tell me often, idk what to say or do right now, he was a great person and a legendary gamer and deserved better, hope he's in heaven and happy — Jason Zimmerman (@MVG_Mew2King) March 25, 2025

The pro Melee player announced an "indefinite hiatus" from Smash in 2015 following a hand injury. In recent years, he had been working on the stickless B0XX controller.

In 2021, Hax was banned from multiple Melee tournaments following a video he posted about a dispute with another Melee pro player, William "Leffen" Hjelte. He later apologised to Leffen and Melee fans in another video, although event bans remained in place.

Last year, Hax had focused on streaming and publishing Melee videos, saying, "I'm not even a gamer at this point in my life, I'm just a Melee player." In December, he posted on Twitter (content warning for potentially distressing details on that link) and confirmed a suicide attempt earlier in 2024. He described having "a new lease on life" in recent months.

Our thoughts go out to Hax's family and friends at this time.