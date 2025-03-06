As for what other outlets had to say, Nintendo World Report gave the Suikoden I & II HD Remaster 8.5/10:

"If you’ve never played Suikoden II and consider yourself a lover of Japanese-made RPGs, you should already have this game pre-ordered. This is a game that belongs on the podium near the ‘90s classics from Square Enix."

RPG Site gave this pack 9/10 calling it "one that reaches for the stars and knocks it out of the park":

"The effort put forth by Konami pays off in dividends. The end result is a project that, like another Pixel Remaster project before it, has the best of both worlds. These are games that play and look just like you remembered them, but somehow even a bit better. Slight QOL changes complement, rather than complicate, the gameplay. Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars might be a mouthful of a title, but it’s one that reaches for the stars - and knocks it out of the park"

PC Gamer acknowledged how these are still fantastic RPGs, but felt there were some issues with the HD Remaster awarding the game a score of 79/100:

"These are fantastic RPGs wrapped up in a middling remaster. Many of the new additions have simply been lifted straight from a 19-year-old PSP remake, and rarely address anything that seriously needed more care to improve. An inconsistent lick of paint that in one game highlights as many flaws as it hides and some additional difficulty levels really are the only significant unique features here, and surely not the best Konami could do for these incredible games."

Siliconera had high praise for the Switch version, serving up a score of 9/10:

"Suikoden 1 and 2 HD Remaster might not have earth-shattering additions, but the graphical updates and quality of life adjustments that are here make it a joy to return to these fantastic JRPGs. Both games are a delight to play on the Switch."

And our pals at Push Square gave the game 8/10 stars as well: