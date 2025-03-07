Update []:
After teasing the real-life Pokémon bike, Honda has now officially unveiled it. You can see Koraidon in all its glory courtesy of Livedoor News:
Original Story:
Remember last year when The Pokémon Company teamed up with Japanese vehicle manufacturer Toyota to create a real-life Miraidon motorbike?
Well, Pokémon is now doing it again, but this time it's teaming up with the folks at Honda and this "almost life-size reproduction" is based on the other Scarlet and Violet legendary Koraidon (aka the red one). You can see the first-look teaser in all its stunning glory in the video below:
Honda mentions how this project will be exhibited at the Honda Welcome Plaza in Japan between 7th March and 9th March, 2025. Here's a bit more information from Honda's website:
"Honda Koraidon is future mobility created with Honda’s experiences and unique technologies in the shape of Koraidon, a Legendary Pokémon that appears in the game “Pokémon Scarlet,” with the cooperation of The Pokémon Company. Honda has realized an almost life-size reproduction of the shape of Koraidon in both weight and size, down to the finest details.
"Honda will use its proprietary self-balancing technology to enable Honda Koraidon to walk on all four legs, and self-stand on two-wheels which is unseen in the game. This balance technology world premiered as Honda Riding Assist at CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics trade show, which was developed by applying the self-balancing technology cultivated in ASIMO humanoid robot research. Honda will apply this technology to realize Koraidon’s “Sprinting Build.”