UK-based developer Tower Studios has announced that Sociable Soccer 25 will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch, and it's launching next week on 3rd April 2025.

Now, the good news is that if you're an owner of Sociable Soccer 24 on Switch, you'll be able to upgrade to the new game for free via downloadable content (take note, EA). Tower Studios states that this upgrade will include "all new licensed players and features" from the upcoming title.

Otherwise, you're looking at £19.99 / €24.99 / $24.99 for Sociable Soccer 25 via the Switch eShop, with the game boasting around 1,400 club and national teams, and featuring more than 13,000 FIFPRO licensed players. It also features fast-paced arcade gameplay reminiscent of its main inspiration, Sensible Soccer, with multiple difficulty settings available depending on your preferences.

Let's take a look at the full feature list: