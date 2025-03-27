UK-based developer Tower Studios has announced that Sociable Soccer 25 will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch, and it's launching next week on 3rd April 2025.
Now, the good news is that if you're an owner of Sociable Soccer 24 on Switch, you'll be able to upgrade to the new game for free via downloadable content (take note, EA). Tower Studios states that this upgrade will include "all new licensed players and features" from the upcoming title.
Otherwise, you're looking at £19.99 / €24.99 / $24.99 for Sociable Soccer 25 via the Switch eShop, with the game boasting around 1,400 club and national teams, and featuring more than 13,000 FIFPRO licensed players. It also features fast-paced arcade gameplay reminiscent of its main inspiration, Sensible Soccer, with multiple difficulty settings available depending on your preferences.
Let's take a look at the full feature list:
- More than 13,000 FIFPRO licensed professional players to collect and upgrade
- Control and manage your squad with no loot boxes or costly DLC
- Huge online league system with 10 divisions to conquer
- Up-to-date player, team and competition data for 1,400 world teams
- Over 80 world football trophies to win
- Fast, intuitive arcade gameplay, easy to pick up, but hard to master
- Two Player Couch Clashes to relive the good old days, playing against a friend in the ultimate face-to-face match up!
- Clan play representing the club that you love against rival fans
- Friendly, Career and Trophy game modes all included
- Multiple ways to play: Coach (just watch and learn), Casual and Pro
- A host of unique referees, each with a different personality and style, to keep you on your toes
- Chat and send emojis during matches to trash talk your opponent!
- Aftertouch, powered shots, sprint and energy systems