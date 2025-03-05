Nintendo Music yesterday added the classic Zelda soundtrack 'A Link to the Past' and it seems Nintendo has also updated the app for mobile devices.

As highlighted by dataminer 'OatmealDome' on social media, this updates the app to Version 1.1.0 on iOS and Android devices. It includes an update for "automatic volume adjustment". Here's the full rundown of this small but notable update, courtesy of the same source:

Nintendo Music - Version 1.1.0

via OatmealDome: "This update adds an automatic volume adjustment feature, which will reduce volume variations between tracks. Toggle it in Settings (your icon in the top right) -> Playback & Downloads."

Nintendo's update yesterday included a total of 31 tracks from the Super Nintendo outing The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. Of course, to listen to this music you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription.

You can find out more about the Nintendo Music app and the range of music and albums it offers in our full guide.