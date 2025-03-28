The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - New Releases

Alice in Dinerland (Marginalact, 27th Mar, $9.99) - Alive in Dinerland is a gripping garden game. Alice dropped through the rabbit hole, but in the end, she found herself in the role of a small diner owner. Now she needs to plant and grow some food to feed cute rabbits from the Dinerland. In this cozy building game, you will: Features:- Build your own diner. - Plant a lot of different foods like tomatoes, pumpkins, carrots and more. - Travel through the Dinerland world, going between procedurally generated locations. - Fight characters from the original novel. - Craft weapons, hats, and glasses. - Meet some friends and foes.

Anime Dance-Off – Dungeons and Dancers - Dive into the vibrant world of an enthralling anime idol dance game that invites you to join the journey of nine unique idols, each with their own dreams, outfits, favorite locations and favorite songs. In this captivating adventure, you'll have the chance to dance alongside your favorite characters through 35 mesmerizing levels, each offering two distinct difficulties to challenge and delight players of all skill levels. As you step into the glittering shoes of each idol, you'll dance your way through a variety of enchanting stages, mesmerizing elven kingdoms to the darkest dungeons. With every beat and rhythm, immerse yourself in the thrilling gameplay that combines intuitive controls with exhilarating music tracks, ensuring every performance feels as thrilling as a live concert. But the rewards are as sweet as the journey! With each level you conquer, unlock breathtaking images of your character dancing, capturing their spirit and passion in stunning visuals that celebrate your progress. These exclusive images not only serve as tokens of your achievements but also deepen your connection with the characters, offering glimpses into their lives and dreams. This is a journey through a world full of fun, dancing, and anime, wrapped in a dazzling package of music, and exciting visuals. Whether you're a seasoned rhythm game aficionado or a newcomer eager to explore the world of anime idols, this game promises an unforgettable experience, blending the thrill of performance with the heartwarming tales of ambition, friendship, and success. Join us on this dazzling adventure, and let the rhythm lead the way to stardom!

Arcade Archives SENKYU (HAMSTER, 21st Mar, $7.99) - "SENKYU" is a puzzle game released by SEIBU KAIHATSU in 1995. The game is played by connecting four or more balls of the same color and erasing them to create a chain of four or more balls of the same color, aiming for a high score. In addition to the SKILL TESTER MODE where you can judge your own skill, you can also participate in the SENKYU tournament and aim for the victory in the NORMAL MODE, as well as engage in 2-player versus battles. The "Arcade Archives" series has faithfully reproduced many classic Arcade masterpieces. Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores. Please enjoy the masterpiece that built a generation for video games. *This game uses the Japanese ROM for the main part of the game.

Azure Haven (Downmeadowstreet, 21st Mar, $5.99) - Step into Azure Haven, a tranquil, blue-themed walking simulator designed for discovery and relaxation. Explore two stunning, handcrafted environments—each filled with hidden locations, breathtaking sights, and quiet mysteries waiting to be uncovered. Whether at home or on the go, Azure Haven transforms your journey into a peaceful escape. Key Features:Two Stunning Worlds to Explore – Wander through two beautifully distinct environments, from misty coastal cliffs to glowing ethereal forests, each brought to life with a dreamy blue aesthetic. Relaxing Discovery-Based Gameplay – No timers, no stress—just pure exploration at your own pace. Uncover hidden locations and secrets that tell the story of Azure Haven. Immersive Sound & Atmosphere – A soothing soundtrack and dynamic ambient sounds enhance the experience, making every step feel like a journey into a peaceful, otherworldly realm.

Blue Wednesday (Forever Entertainment, 27th Mar, $13.49) - An interactive game where the player can move through the city and chat with various NPCs, play the piano, and interact with lots of other items through the main character, Morris. The main parts of the game are mini games and adventures, and learning more about Morris's story through vivid cutscenes that pop up at key moments in the game. There are more than 20 mini games that help the player get immersed in the game and help them follow the main character's narrative. The game also offers collectible items and NPCs' stories that enrich the gaming experience. Adventures and StoriesThe player becomes jazz pianist Morris, of Evans City. The player navigates the city full of NPCs and objects while interacting with them. With various mini games, cutscenes, and conversations with different characters, live through jazz pianist Morris's experiences. Mini gamesMini games help engross players by popping according to the main character's various actions.

Bubble Ghost Remake (Selecta Play, 27th Mar, $17.99) - The old castle of the renowned inventor Heinrich Von Schinker, in northern England, Heinrich's spirit returns as a small ghost. Alongside a mysterious bubble that he can move with gentle blows, he must face his own out-of-control inventions and fierce wild animals. Guiding the bubble to freedom is his only goal. GAME MODES: - Challenge Your Skills: Overcome levels filled with dangers and puzzles that will test your abilities. With addictive gameplay and devilish difficulty, your only goal is to protect the bubble at all costs. - Defeat Epic Bosses: Face fierce bosses that will make you sweat. Only the most skilled will emerge victorious. - Relive the Original Classic: Enjoy the full remaster of the 90s game, with 36 original levels recreated with completely renewed art. - Compete for Glory: Perfect your times in speedrun mode and submit your results online to secure your place in the prestigious Hall of Fame.

Bubble Wizard Saga (Max Interactive Studio, 27th Mar, $3.99) - Evil forces are threatening to overrun OZ Wizard Country as the Dark Sorcerer and her wicked minions spread chaos. But there’s a new wizard in town, and she’s ready to fight back with powerful new magic! Join the battle against the Dark Sorcerer and help reclaim OZ Wizard Country, one piece at a time. Your magic is crucial to driving out the dark spirits plaguing the land. Travel across the realm, bursting as many bubbles as you can in this thrilling adventure. Win levels, free OZ Wizard Country piece by piece, and rise to the challenge in this epic saga. Share your best scores on the global leaderboard and prove your mastery!

Care Bears : Unlock The Magic (Maximum Entertainment, 27th Mar, $25.49) - "Dive into a world of fun and adventure with the Care Bears in ""Care Bears: Unlock the Magic"" Play as Cheer Bear as and his friends in a variety of arcade games! Meet the Beloved Bears: Play alongside Cheer Bear, Bedtime Bear, Tenderheart Bear and all the lovely bears from Care A-Lot! Go on a Journey: Explore over 200 levels across a dozen unique minigames in the whimsical universe of Care Bears! Get Star Power to remove the Storm Clouds from the Silver Lining, meet the funny Whiffles and reach the end of the magical road for a lovely surprise. Classic Arcade Fun: Enjoy a variety of themed mini-games inspired by classic arcade favorites: Care Bubbles, Cross The Rainbow, Lost Whiffle and many more! Fill the Art Book: As you progress, earn unique stickers featuring art and bears from the ""Care Bears : Unlock The Magic"" tv show. Collect them all! "

Colorizing: Sunrise (D-Games, 27th Mar, $2.99) - This coloring book is a guarantee of good mood. In it you can find all kinds of pictures for every taste. Coloring by numbers with Colorizing is a calming and easy activity for people of all ages. This drawing game is suitable for children and adults, everyone can enjoy pixel coloring. You will definitely love coloring with this beautiful coloring book!

Cookie Cutter: Overkill Edition (Rogue Games, 27th Mar, $19.99) - Fueled by love but driven by rage, Cherry embarks on a blood-soaked quest for revenge, explores the massive Megastructure, and eviscerates the armies of Infonet in a best-in-class action-adventure that breaks tropes and bones. Cookie Cutter, which IGN calls a “GORY, GORGEOUS, AND BLOODY GOOD METROIDVANIA,” features lovingly crafted hand-drawn 2D visuals, challenging and satisfying combat, a wild dystopian world full of irreverent characters, buckets of violence, and underneath it all a sweet, beautiful story. As Cherry, a chainsaw-wielding, uppercut-dealing, barrier-smashing, gore-splattering android with a mean streak, players will journey into the high-tech underbelly of a dystopian society, meet allies, slay enemies, battle epic bosses, discover new regions and unlock new abilities. What secrets does the Megastructure promise?

Cozy Hunt (Soroka Games, 21st Mar, $1.99) - Cozy Hunt is a cute and relaxing hidden object game. In this game, you look for different things hidden in big, beautiful pictures. Each picture is full of funny and sweet details, so it’s always interesting to play. Some things are easy to find, and some are more tricky — but every level is full of surprises! What’s great about this game:-40 cute and fun levels — every picture is different! -Play with touchscreen or with your controller-Beautiful and happy pictures, full of funny little things Relax, look around, and have fun in the cozy world of Cozy Hunt!

Cozy Land (RedDeer.Games, 27th Mar, $1.99) - Have you ever tried to make your own city? in Cozy Land, doing so is a piece of cake! This sandbox game lets you choose from 9 different base templates on which you can create a cafe corner, a theatre heaven, an incredible amusement park, and many more! Cozy Land has over 400 unique decorations for your city, which include big houses and trees, but also sprinkle in some nature like small flowers. Every part of this city can be hand-placed by you. Whether you prefer a busy main square or a cozy little corner with horses and cows - Cozy Land’s got it all! Features:- 9 land templates to start your city on. - Over 400 decorations and buildings to place. - Adorable bouncy animals ready to populate your farm or building roofs. - Create a cute city or a little agricultural heaven! - Relaxing and creative gameplay for all ages.

Croc Legend of the Gobbos (Argonaut Games, 2nd Apr, $29.99) - Croc Legend of the Gobbos is the heartwarming journey of an endearing, humble little crocodile equipped with only his iconic backpack and a wiggly butt as he platforms his way across a series of unique worlds by running, jumping, climbing, swimming and tail spinning on his quest to rescue his adopted family of Gobbos from the grasp of the evil sorcerer Baron Dante and his impish Dantini hordes. With its broad appeal and groundbreaking creativity, the original game quickly became a multi-million selling platforming classic, and while the Croc Legend of the Gobbos remaster delivers an authentic gameplay experience that transports players back to the golden age of gaming, it also introduces a roster of modern updates including enhanced HD graphics, modern control mechanics with an updated camera, and retro video modes to recreate the gaming experience that charmed us in the 1990s. Dive into a beautifully recreated world filled with vibrant colours, captivating landscapes, and playful challenges which will ignite your imagination. The Croc Legend of the Gobbos remaster offers an authentic blend of nostalgia and modern gameplay, ensuring a gaming experience that pays homage to the original while inviting a new generation to discover its timeless magic. The game features 45 levels packed with enemies and bosses, spread across 5 different worlds including volcanoes, ice glaciers, underwater caves and even more... The Crocipedia With the cooperation of many of the original team members, Argonaut Games spent over a year tracking down a treasure trove of long-lost development materials in order to create a painstakingly curated digital museum featuring concept character and level designs, animation tests, game design documents, rare promotional merchandise, pre-release mixes of the iconic Croc soundtrack, and also created a series of documentary interviews with many of the contributors to Croc’s development. The Crocipedia is the perfect way for superfans and game historians alike to take a deep dive into the creative process behind the game and uncover the stories that helped shape Croc's journey to become a gaming Legend.

CRYKEN part1 (TOYURO, 27th Mar, $1.00) - The objective is to use jumps and dashes to get the crystals on the stage. The stage is a 3D space with height, width, and depth. Gravity exists, and players control the player by moving forward, backward, left, right, and vertically by jumping, and aim for the crystal. Features・Clear the stage when you get the crystal! ・All 30 stages. ・You can choose the difficulty level, and normal mode is relatively easy to clear. Hard mode is extremely difficult. ・Collect coins and crystals will appear! ・Something will happen when you cut grass! ・You can get equipment! Get a hammer and a sword! ・You can play split-screen with up to four people! ・There are monsters too! ・Use items to improve your abilities! Multiplayer・Work together to collect coins, cut grass, and defeat enemies! ・Be the first to get the crystal!

Dagger Froggy (eastasiasoft, 2nd Apr, $4.99)

Dance Mania (NOSTRA GAMES, 27th Mar, $1.99) - Get some talented dancers on your team and put on a show as you race to the finish line. Fun music, cool moves and colourful costumes are the secret to victory! Avoid the obstacles in your way, but you must avoid them to keep your team safe and not lose anyone along the way. Choose the best dance moves and your dance team will be the biggest and funniest at the finish line. Unlock new costumes for your dancers. Learn new dance moves. Each level will be unique and fun! Open all options to see all the dances and unusual costumes for your team. Check out the new fun game from the NOSTRA. GAMES team. Let the party begin!

Debug Girl (Waku Waku Games, 27th Mar, $8.79) - Debug Girl is a new and exciting combination of retro pixel art action, visual novel, and debugging. You, the player, have just bumped into your old classmate, Kurumi Sakura, at a game shop, and the two of you hit it off. You set your minds to spending your summer break creating a game together. With her in charge of debugging, the two of you aim to create the best game, all while dealing with the many bugs and glitches you so carelessly create. Can you finish the game in time, and more importantly, what will become of your relationship with one another...?

Destind: Mr. Almost Right (Voltage, 27th Mar, $34.99) - The Story: “When are you getting married?” When you’re finding the reality of your romantic life too bleak to bare, you’re matched through an app to a man with a 99% compatibility rating

Distant Bloom (Kinda Brave Ent, 27th Mar, $17.99) - Welcome to Distant Bloom, a cozy management and exploration game far away from home! After a long expedition through space, you and your crew land on an alien planet with the critical mission of establishing a new home for your species. But this place is very different from the vision you saw through your telescope. What happened to the verdant life of this world? And what will happen to you? Features:- Explore a desolate world and restore its blooming past with the power of plants! - Nurture new life by learning how to care for an amazingly varied alien flora. Play around with plant structures and create a thriving ecosystem! - Turn your harvest into recipes, tools, and items that you can use to build and improve your homebase. - Reunite your scattered crew into a community where each member has their own story to tell. - Explore the wilds to uncover the history of this strange planet. What – or who – left behind the puzzling ruins scattered across the land?

Escape Game The House Under Rain (Regista, 27th Mar, $4.99) - ■GAME SYSTEMThis game is an escape-the-room game (mystery-adventure game). *Point the screen with a cursor to solve riddles, and story goes on. ■STORYIt is rainy whenever I visit one of my friends for some reason. I remember the day was rainy as usualwhen I visited her after her sickness. The friend who looked better than I expectedstopped me, who was about to leave, and said. . . "Why don't we do an escape game in this house before you go? " It was too sudden but the suggestion sounded intriguing enough to say YESー

Fantasy Jigsaw Puzzle (Ultimate Games, 27th Mar, $6.39) - Featuring 30 beautifully crafted puzzles, each depicting a unique fantasy environment, you'll journey through enchanted forests, mystical castles, celestial realms, and other breathtaking landscapes. With varying levels of difficulty, Fantasy Jigsaw Puzzle offers a soothing yet rewarding experience for all skill levels. Whether you're looking for a casual, stress-free pastime or a challenging puzzle to test your skills, this game provides the perfect balance of fun and relaxation. Enjoy intuitive controls, stunning artwork, and an immersive soundtrack as you piece together each magical scene. Get ready to unwind and explore a world of fantasy, one puzzle at a time!

Fight Legends: Mortal Fighting (7Levels, 27th Mar, $9.99) - Shatter your chains, fight, and seek revenge against those who kept you enslaved for years. Knight, Warrior or Assassin, choose your class wisely and face hundreds of enemies in this fabulous medieval combat game. Fight in exciting medieval battles with different classes. Face a multitude of enemies and get the best weapons and armor to equip yourself. Upgrade your equipment and skills to perform special attacks and beat all the enemies in the campaign. Will you manage to defeat them all? - Upgrade your weapons and armor! - Realistic combat- 3D third-person graphics- 30 maps to explore- More than 200 different items

Fuel Station Simulator (Halva Studio, 27th Mar, $5.99) - Take control of your very own fuel station and guide it to success! In Fuel Station Simulator, test your business skills. Turn a neglected fuel station into a bustling, prosperous business hub!

GladMort (PixelHeart, 27th Mar, $14.99) - In a faraway kingdom in a land of legend, a mysterious plague of unknown origin has rapidly infected the population. Dubbed the "Red Plague", the evil nature of the phenomenon is unmistakable: the dead begin to rise from their graves, and demonic incarnations begin to appear. Within months, the dead form an evil army commanded by the Lords of Darkness. Villages and towns begin to be ravaged, the demonic legions growing with each victory.

Happy Hike (Downmeadowstreet, 29th Mar, $4.99) - Embark on a peaceful journey in Happy Hike, a walking simulator where the joy is in the journey. Lace up your boots and explore stunning landscapes at your own pace, discovering hidden spots, cozy cabins, and breathtaking vistas along the way. Key FeaturesNo timers, no pressure—just relax and exploreBeautiful, handcrafted environments filled with secretsRelaxing music and immersive nature sounds Take your time, discover every corner, and let the world of Happy Hike unfold before you.

Hungry Brain Challenge! (MASK, 27th Mar, $2.99) - This is a fun trivia quiz game where you look at the name of a rare dish from around the world and quickly choose the correct photo from four options.

I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream (Nightdive Studios, 27th Mar, $9.99) - A Harlan Ellison Short Story FIVE DAMNED SOULS Buried deep within the center of the earth, trapped in the bowels of an insane computer for the past hundred and nine years. Gorrister the suicidal loner, Benny the mutilated brute, Ellen the hysterical phobic, Nimdok the secretive sadist, Ted the cynical paranoid. ONE CHALLENGE The adventure plunges you into the tortured and hidden past of the five humans. Delve into their darkest fears. Outwit the Master Computer AM in a game of psychological warfare. Disturbing, compelling. An adventure you won't easily forget! • Assume the roles of five different characters, each in a unique environment • Challenging dilemmas dealing with powerfully charged emotional issues • Provocative psychological and adult-oriented themes • Based on Harlan Ellison's short story ""I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream"", one of the ten most reprinted stories in the English language • Full digitized speech with over 40 different characters and state of the art animation • Harlan Ellison as the voice of the insane master computer, AM.

Internet Caffe Manager 2025 (SimulaMaker, 28th Mar, $9.99) - In Internet Caffe Manager 2025, you're not just running a café—you’re building the ultimate tech empire. Start with a tiny, outdated shop and turn it into the go-to spot for hardcore gamers, streamers, and late-night internet addicts. Set up high-performance PCs, install the latest games, and keep your customers happy with fast Wi-Fi, comfy chairs, and snacks that keep them coming back for more.

Jennifer Wilde: Unlikely Revolutionaries (Outsider Games, 27th Mar, $17.99) - At the start of the Jazz Age in Paris in 1921, young French artist Jennifer Chevalier becomes embroiled in death, espionage and revolution which takes her across France, England and Ireland with the ghost of Oscar Wilde. A Point & Click 2D adventure with a unique comic book inventory design. Jennifer believes the recent death of her father was no 'accident'. Finding a chained locket in her father's hotel, she attempts to use her childhood gift for talking to ghosts to call his spirit back. Unwittingly, the ghost recalled is Oscar Wilde, famous Irish playwright, whose secret affair with Jennifer's father has bound his ghost to the locket. Jennifer and Oscar find themselves following a trail of murder and revolution, through Paris, to London and Ireland, and into conflict with secret government organisations, a British occult spy network, and the Irish Revolutionary Army. In a thrilling, witty and melancholic adventure.

Kara Fantasy (Ratalaika Games, 28th Mar, $5.99) - Imagine a world where every step opens the door to unknown lands, where every breath of wind whispers ancient spells. In this world where the fate of the kingdom. Take on the role of Hiro, a young and brave bodyguard whose fate is unexpectedly intertwined with the greatest challenge of his life - the rescue of Princess Kara, kidnapped by dark forces from her royal house.

Kemono Heroes (Mad Gear Games, 27th Feb, $14.99) - Kemono Heroes combines elements of run and gun, fast arcade action with dashes and slashes, with cool and fluffy characters. It can be experienced alone, choosing between 3 difficulties to enjoy a real challenge. Up to 4 friends can also join forces in cooperative mode, fighting and helping each other to overcome any obstacles in their way.

Kumakichi&Nyanzou Birth ☆ Destruction God DX (AlignmentSharp, 27th Mar, $29.80) - Nyanzou never cleans up after playtime. When Kumakichi tells him to, Nyanzou heads outside to play without cleaning anything up. Filled with rage, Kumakichi decides in his heart to destroy everything.

Little Red Riding Hood: Endless Zoom Tale (Cooking & Publishing, 21st Mar, $3.99) - Go into the forest with Little Red Riding Hood and experience a story full of excitement! Little Red Riding Hood is a cheerful and curious little girl who one day receives an important mission: to take food to her sick grandmother. With her red cape and her basket full of food, she sets off through the forest, without imagining that someone is watching her with great interest. . . On her walk, she meets a cunning and talkative wolf who entertains her with questions and suggestions. What will happen when Little Red Riding Hood arrives at her grandmother's house? Will everything be as she expects it to be? A classic tale that has captivated generations, full of teachings, surprises and a touch of suspense, find out why this story is still a favourite with young and old alike!

Pet & Dog Simulator (UMURO, 27th Mar, $9.99) - Welcome to the world of virtual dog training! In this realistic offline dog simulator, you can experience the joys of raising, training, and playing with your favorite furry friends. Whether you're a dog lover or simply looking for fun offline animal games, this puppy care adventure will bring you hours of entertainment without needing an internet connection! Key Features:Train Your Puppy:Learn how to train your virtual puppy with different commands, from sit and stay to fetch and roll over! Whether you’re an experienced dog trainer or new to puppy training, our game will guide you step-by-step as you teach your dog new tricks. Perfect for anyone interested in dog training games and animal simulators! Puppy Hotel & Care:Take care of your virtual puppies at the dog hotel! Feed them, groom them, and make sure they’re healthy and happy. The realistic puppy care features make you feel like you’re running your very own puppy hotel.

Polarity Remastered (Bluebutton Games, 27th Mar, $16.84) - Dive into Polarity Remastered, a mind-bending sci-fi puzzle adventure set inside a corrupted computer system on the brink of collapse. You play as a rogue hacker trapped in a digital labyrinth, where firewalls shift like mazes and encrypted puzzles stand between you and the computers core.

Shadow of the orient (Dolores Ent., 27th Mar, $7.99) - After 200 years, the dark shadow has returned wreaking havoc across the orient. Only Xiaolang, a brave warrior who possesses the elemental power of fire, has the strength to take on the shadow clan, rescue the children of the orient and restore peace to the people of the east. But, the dark shadow is stronger than ever and Xiaolang has not had to fight for two centuries. Is he up to the task? Are you? Embark upon a perilous quest full of dangerous enemies, deadly traps and hidden secrets to hunt down the shadow and restore peace to the people of the orient in Shadow of the Orient.

Sol Dorado Heist (Sometimes You, 2nd Apr, $7.99) - After waking up with amnesia, Alex Thorn finds herself lost and confused in a room she doesn’t recognize. A weird flashback tells her that she somehow has been robbing casinos with a mysterious criminal known as The Silent Ace. The police are now on her tracks, and The Silent Ace is about to rob the biggest casino in town: The Sol Dorado. Can Alex discover the truth about her past? Will she find the criminal before the police do? Choose your own path and solve this mystery! Features:- An intriguing story about a casino heist, filled with funny dialogue, charming characters and lots of choices! - And those choices matter! Think carefully who you trust, or you may end up in a lot of trouble. - Stunning and unique art-style! With a whole gallery for you to enjoy it! - Four main endings depending on the path you choose. Replay the game to uncover the whole truth about The Sol Dorado!

Space Battle (Adrian Corbalan Soria, 1st Apr, $2.99) - Defend the galaxy in Space Battle, the last bastion against the imperial attack! In this thrilling game of strategy and action, you take command of a spacecraft at the edge of the known galaxy, facing waves of enemy attacks in a desperate fight for survival. Each round is a race against time: destroy enemy stations before their fleets converge and launch a full-scale assault on your ship. DEFEND YOUR SPACE STATION Each round challenges you to balance defense and offense. Plan your strategy and execute your best plan to survive. DESTROY THE EMPIRE With each enemy station destroyed, the empire returns stronger, ensuring each round is more challenging than the last. MINE RESOURCES Navigate the reaches of space in search of precious minerals. Each expedition offers the chance to strengthen your ship and discover forgotten technologies. SPACE EXPLORATION Portals will allow you to travel between the different sectors offering new areas to explore and greater challenges.

SPACE TRUCK SIMULATOR (Testagamercreations, 1st Apr, $8.99) - Embark on an exhilarating spacefaring adventure with Space Truck Simulator! Immerse yourself in the role of an interstellar trucker, piloting your rocket-powered rig across the vast expanse of the galaxy. Haul valuable cargo, scavenge for precious salvage, and navigate the unique challenges of deep space. With a blend of sci-fi excitement and trucking simulation, this game offers a rich and engaging experience that combines the thrill of cosmic exploration with the precision of cargo management. In Space Truck Simulator, you'll explore diverse planetary systems, interact with a colorful array of star-hopping truckers, and tackle missions that range from routine deliveries to perilous drop-offs.

Star Leaping Story (Happy Player, 27th Mar, $11.99) - Unique Dash System: No jumping mechanics—instead, experience a unique dash system that makes gameplay more fun and challenging. No Penalty System: Mistakes don’t matter! Retry as many times as you like without interruption, keeping the game’s rhythm smooth and engaging. Fully Voiced by Professional Voice Actors: Enjoy full voice acting throughout the game for a more immersive experience. Carefully Designed Levels: A variety of environments and mechanics keep the gameplay fresh and exciting. Dynamic Music: Energetic music enhances the atmosphere and keeps the excitement going.

Steampunch (Afil Games, 27th Mar, $3.49) - Get ready for the electrifying journey of Steampunch, a casual and challenging 2D platformer! Overcome enemies, traps, and obstacles to reach the elevator that takes you to the next level. FLUID MOVEMENT! Run, jump, and wall-slide with precision. Use double jumps and air dashes to reach secret areas and overcome challenges! SIMPLE AND INTENSE COMBAT! Face various enemies, from patrol robots to lethal shooters. A powerful punch defeats any foe in a single hit! DYNAMIC CHALLENGES! With 30 progressive levels, the game features moving platforms, spikes, and mechanical traps that require adaptation and skill. THREE UNIQUE ENVIRONMENTS! Faroeste City (Levels 1-10) - A desert Wild West, home to the dreaded Gun-Bot, a relentless robot gunslinger! Underwater City (Levels 11-20) - A submerged metropolis full of gravity-defying challenges and deep-sea enemies. Factory (Levels 21-30) - The enemies’ factory, filled with gears and smoke, with lethal robots lurking!

The Eightfold Path (Starseed Forest, 27th Mar, $19.99) - Journey through the serene depths of an ancient forest and explore the sacred temple that cradles profound wisdom and complex challenges. The Eightfold Path is an immersive puzzle and exploration adventure steeped in the teachings of Buddhism, inviting you to embark on a quest towards enlightenment. To reach the ultimate state of pure bliss, you must navigate through the labyrinth of desires and suffering that obscures true harmony. Nature, a steadfast companion on your journey, will guide you. Yet, the true challenge lies in confronting the fears and inner demons that dwell within you. Meditation In moments of unrest, seek solace in meditation. Find a tranquil refuge, sit down, and take a moment to unwind. Focus on your breath, feel the rhythms of your body, and release the transient thoughts that flutter through your mind. The Eightfold Path is calling. Will you embrace the teachings, conquer the trials, and unlock the path towards enlightenment?

The Running Toaster (Dystopia Interactive, 27th Mar, $9.99) - The Running Toaster is a quick shooting game where you play as a Toaster trying to escape the Vegetable table! - Avoid the coffee cups and shoot bread at the vegetables so they don't pass you! The longer you run the faster it gets! - Collect bread slices to unlock new Toaster colours! - Try your best to take on 9 achievement challenges!

Tiny Lands – Deluxe Edition - Tiny Lands - Deluxe Edition is a relaxing 3D game about finding the differences between two handcrafted dioramas. If you are looking for a game that allows you to just sit back and play Tiny Lands is for you!

Twilight Monk (GRAVITY GAME ARISE, 27th Mar, $17.99) - Embark on a journey through a vast land, discovering complex dungeons full of enemies to fight and skills to acquire. Even those inexperienced with action games can enjoy the exhilerating battles and deep exploration! - Story -The continent of Speria has fallen into darkness,As monsters ravage the land and invade villages, Raziel Tenza, the final Monk of Twilight, sets out on a journey to save the world. However, in a world fallen into darkness our hero will encounter his fair share of challenges, including powerful enemies and fearsome "Darksprites". - Game Features -◆Free exploration x elaborate dungeonsClassic, metroidvania-style exploration that expands as you obtain new skills! Clear dungeons full of obstacles and discover treasures and secret passages. ◆Become the wielder of the Phantom PillarThis mysterious artifact infused with ancient power can be used for platforming, battle, blocking enemy attacks, or even to activate mechanisms.

Two-Sided Runner (Inbility, 27th Mar, $4.99) - ◆ Game FeaturesA side-scrolling runner action game! Dodge obstacles with jumps and color changes as you navigate enemy-filled stages packed with exciting mechanics. Aim for the highest score as you soar through dynamic levels! ◆ Color Change SystemBoth your character and enemies come with White and Black attributes! - Same-colored objects pass through each other. - Opposite-colored objects collide. Master this color-switching mechanic for the ultimate experience! - Play safe by slipping through hazards. - Go bold and defeat enemies to rack up points. Adapt to every situation and discover the play-style that suits you best! ◆ Gameplay Highlights・Explore the world with your favorite character:Each character has unique skills, and their abilities also change depending on whether they’re in their White or Black form. Use these traits to overcome challenging stages! ・Challenge yourself with rising difficulty:After defeating three bosses, the Stage Level increases.

Unblock Now (Funbox Media, 27th Mar, $8.99) - Players move the wooden blocks in as few moves as possible to unblock the red block and allow it to be dragged off the board. If players get stuck on a particular puzzle, a Hint system is available to get them back on track. Progression & ChallengeEach level contains a target number of moves. When the level has been completed the player is awarded a number of stars relating to how few moves they completed the level in. Players will need to collect a certain number of stars to unlock other difficulty levels in the game. Each difficulty level contains 60 levels, with a total of 240 levels across the game. LeaderboardsThe game will also include leaderboards to allow players to rank amongst their friends and the world. Leaderboards will be progression and time based.

Urban Car Driver Simulator: City Explorer Challenge (MlME Games, 29th Mar, $9.99) - Get ready to experience the thrill of the open road in Urban Driver Simulator: City Explorer Challenge! Immerse yourself in the vibrant streets of Sunny Island City, a dynamic urban playground designed for drivers of all skill levels. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a curious newcomer, this comprehensive driving simulation offers something for everyone.

Wheel of Words: Crossword (SOURCE BYTE, 28th Mar, $3.99) - "Wheel of Words: Crossword" is a delightful word puzzle game designed to test your vocabulary and problem-solving skills. Connect letters to form words that fit into crossword puzzles, uncover hidden bonus words, and enjoy the rewarding feeling of completing each grid. With a smooth interface and simple controls, the game ensures an engaging experience for players of all ages. Hints are available to guide you through tricky levels, so you're never stuck for long.

Which Way Up: Galaxy Games (Turtle Flip Studio, 27th Mar, $14.99) - Which Way Up: Galaxy Games is a family friendly party game that gives unique freedom of movement by allowing you to run on walls and ceilings, orbit around planets, or fall across entire levels by manoeuvring through gravity fields. Each of our 12 Gravity Games feature their own unique bite-sized challenge where up to 4 players compete. Eject your friends into space, score a goal with an entire moon, leap across planets to escape a black hole, capture and hold zodiacal constellations and much more! Game Features: ◆ Up to 4 players local play◆ 7 cute, cosmic characters to choose from◆ 12 gravity-defying, customisable mini-games◆ A collection of single-player challenges Characters: ♣ Sprout represents nature and all living things. ◈ Prism represents electromagnetic radiation that can be perceived by the human eye. ◐ Luna represents the night and shifting tides. ☀ Sunny represents the star at the centre of our solar system.

Zombie Blocks: Pixel Shooter Gun (Grizzly Games, 28th Mar, $3.99) - In Zombie Blocks: Pixel Shooter Gun, you will face thrilling adventures in a blocky world where pixel art meets dynamic action and survival in a zombie apocalypse. Immerse yourself in a world filled with zombies and dangers, and prove that you can survive!

Zombie Strike Force (Gametry, 21st Mar, $1.99) - Step into the boots of an elite soldier on a mission to eliminate hordes of mutated zombies in a post-apocalyptic world. Navigate through high-tech underground facilities and eerie wastelands, using advanced weaponry and tactical skills to outsmart the undead. Face off against relentless enemies, dodge deadly traps, and uncover dark secrets hidden beneath the ruins. Only the strongest will make it out alive—are you ready to lead the resistance?

