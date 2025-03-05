As you might recall, Nintendo and Amazon filed a lawsuit against sellers of alleged fake products including counterfeit amiibo.

In an update, Nintendo has officially won - with Seattle district judge Marsha J. Pechman awarding the video game giant approximately $7,030,158 million as a default judgment against the two sellers (thanks, Polygon).

Additionally, the sellers have also been ordered to completely stop the creation and sales of these products:

"The sellers are also ordered to cease creating then selling counterfeit Nintendo products, or products that otherwise infringe on Nintendo’s trademarks, on Amazon."

Amazon originally shut down the sellers' accounts prior to the filing of the original complaint (dating back to October 2023). You can find out a bit more about this lawsuit in our previous story.

In other lawsuit news, Nintendo recently had a win against a major French sharehoster. Its battle with Palworld also continues.