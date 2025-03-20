Xenoblade Chronicles fans have been lucky enough to be able to relive the entire series during the Switch generation, and this week marks the completion of this with the release of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. The former Wii U exclusive is now available with new story elements and much more.

To mark this very special occasion and all four Nintendo releases being made available on the Switch, Monolith Soft's official social media account has shared some new illustrations - showing off the many characters of this particular entry. Here's a round up of all the artwork shared so far. Enjoy!

If we spot any other official artwork celebrating the release of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, we'll be sure to let you know.

As part of the return of this title, Nintendo has also released a new wave of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Switch Online icons. They are available for 10 Platinum Points each, with borders and backgrounds going for 5 Platinum Points each. The first wave is now available and runs until 26th March 2025, with the final wave wrapping up on 16th April 2025. Here's a look:

If you want to find out more about Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition our Nintendo Life review has also gone live. Nintendo is also promoting this game with a launch trailer.