While its patent lawsuit with Nintendo rages in the background, Palworld developer Pocketpair isn't willing to completely turn its back on the House of Mario just yet. Namely, the dev would still consider Switch 2 a prime target for a Palworld port down the line, if it's powerful enough, of course.

That's according to Pocketpair communications director John 'Bucky' Buckley, who recently told IGN that a Switch 2 port is "100% worth considering" if the console is "beefy enough". He made it clear that the studio has no inside knowledge about the console's specs for the time being, but hey, we're all hoping for a power boost.

All this stems from Pocketpair being "really happy" with its work on the Steam Deck version of Palworld, Buckley continued, something that has left the studio wanting to "get it on more handhelds if possible".

The Switch feels like the natural target of that statement (again, legal proceedings aside), though Buckley told IGN that a port to the OG console is basically out of the question by this point: "If we could make the game work on the Switch, we would, but Palworld is a beefy game".

Of course, the Switch has been home to many-a 'beefy' title over the last eight years, but we take the point. Something like Palworld, on paper, feels like a title that would feel right at home on Switch 2 with its larger demands and huge install base, but would Nintendo really want it to make a jump after such a public legal battle? Hmm, we don't know.

The lawsuit between Nintendo and Pocketpair is still ongoing, though Nintendo recently got a handful of case-relevant patents approved in the US, suggesting that things may go global in the coming months.