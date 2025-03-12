Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

Inti Creates has kicked off 2025 with the announcement of a new Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced collection.

It will be releasing for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 on 24th July 2025 and contains the following games along with all of the DLC:

"Azure Striker Gunvolt" (2014), "Azure Striker Gunvolt 2" (2016), and "Azure Striker Gunvolt 3" (2022),

Apart from this, the team has polished the action and also updated the game music.

Certain items can now be accessed via the in-game Library mode, and there's even "live novel" dialog you can listen to during missions and 37 vocal tracks by the "Muses" - making this the "most complete final version" of the trilogy.