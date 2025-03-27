Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 800k

Developer Badgerhammer Games and publisher Playtonic Friends have announced that Dunk Dunk, the ridiculous arcade basketball game, will dribble onto the Switch on 8th May 2025.

Featuring cameos from titles like Yooka-Laylee, Overcooked, Elsie, Demon Turf, and more, Dunk Dunk looks to be the perfect game to boot up with a few mates, a beer or two, and some tasty snacks. The premise is simple: you and up to three other players will need to compete to see who can achieve the most slam dunks in a single match.

Yet with ridiculous physics, absurd characters, and a plethora of unique cosmetic items to collect, it certainly doesn't look like your average game of basketball. Frankly, we can't wait to give it a shot.

Let's check out the key features:

- EASY TO PICK UP – Plays like your favourite platformer with familiar and simple controls meaning anyone can take to the court and start dunking.

- AIM & THROW – Total 360° analogue arm control allows you to AIM, THROW and slam DUNK the ball at the exact angle you want.

- BLOCK & DEFLECT – Defend your goal! Extend your whole body for a stretchy block or deflection to keep your opponents from scoring. Or, become a platform to help your teammates reach that hoop.

- FEINT & SHIELD – Fool your opponent with a fake throw or shield the ball by holding it out of your opponent's reach.

- SOLO, CO-OP & AND PVP MODES – Play solo, co-op or PvP with a friend in Quick Match, or against increasingly harder opponents in Galaxy Tour, Challenge or Cup modes. Or take on a friend, or up to 16 friends, in local multiplayer across the Quick Match, Mutator Madness and Tournament modes.

- CUSTOMISE YOUR DUNKER – Want to play as a purple-robo-vampire-shark? We got it covered. Customise your characters with hundreds of different body parts and more than 2 and a half million procedural team and player names.

- DUNK ACROSS THE UNIVERSE – Play across 8 unique arenas from all over the universe. From an underwater lab to dinosaur times and a marooned space station, each arena has its own special features.

What are your thoughts on this one? Will you be adding Dunk Dunk to your library when it drops in May? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.