A new report from Bloomberg claims Pokémon GO developer Niantic is apparently in talks to sell its video game business to the Saudi Arabia-owned company Scopely.

This deal would supposedly be announced in the "coming weeks" and the figure of the sale is expected to be around $3.5 billion. This sale would reportedly include the mobile hit Pokémon GO, but keep in mind there's no direct confirmation from Niantic at this stage and the information comes from "several people familiar with the discussions".

While Niantic has experienced plenty of success with GO over the years, it's struggled to recreate this magic with any other intellectual properties. This includes having to cancel Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and also cut its workforce.

Scopely is a subsidiary of Savvy Games Group, owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (the same fund with a stake in Nintendo).