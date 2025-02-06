The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (Take-Two Interactive, 11th Feb, $59.99) - Relive history … or make it your own. The classic strategy game series returns, once again bringing players the opportunity to construct architectural wonders and expand their territories around the globe. This time, third century Japanese leader Himiko will be part of the story you weave. Will your monuments stand the test of time, or will they crumble into dusty ruins? It’s all up to you.

Switch eShop - New Releases

Arcade Archives THUNDER FOX (HAMSTER, 30th Jan, $7.99) - "THUNDER FOX" is an action game released by TAITO in 1990. Become a member of the "THUNDER FOX" anti-terrorism team and join the fight against the terrorists. Complete varied missions using flying kicks, somersault attacks, and multiple unique vehicles such as gyrocopters, jet skis and more!.

Astrorun (Nerd Games, 1st Feb, $0.49) - Play as an interstellar astronaut who needs to be an expert jumper by jumping across the ground of several different planets in near-zero gravity.

Bad Parenthood (Tashlik, 6th Feb, $9.99) - Bad Parenthood plunges you into a psychological horror where bedtime stories turn into waking nightmares. Play in a suburban home haunted by The Storyteller, a sinister entity born from parental warnings and childhood fears.

Beef Cat Ultra (Brainium Games, 7th Feb, $6.99) - In the vibrant world of Beeflandia, our hero Beef Cat and his friends always know how to celebrate the good times. But when a mysterious Big Guy shows up and stirs up trouble, everything changes. The peaceful vibes are over and it’s time for a new kind of adventure!

Big Helmet Heroes (Plug In Digital, 6th Feb, $24.99) - Discover the hilarious world of Big Helmet Heroes, a 3D beat 'em up combining combat and adventure. Find 29 adorable heroes hidden in fantastic kingdoms and choose your favorites to save the princess. Play alone or with a friend, and try to overcome the formidable challenges that await you!

Cats the Commander for Nintendo Switch (IGNITION M, 6th Feb, $6.49) - Too cute Cats "Bump! Bump!" adventure RPG! "Cats the Commander", popular tower defense game, is now available on Nintendo Switch™!

Cho Aniki Collection (Edia, 29th Jan, $44.99) - The first game in the legendary Cho Aniki series of shooting games created by Masaya, Cho Aniki (PC Engine), and the second game in the series, Ai Cho Aniki (PC Engine), have been fully ported for the Nintendo Switch™. The ports of these classics boast a number of additional features, such as Sound Mode, Visual Mode, and Rewind.

Citizen Sleeper: Helion Collection (Fellow Traveller, 31st Jan, $40.48) - The Helion Collection brings together the award-winning Citizen Sleeper, a gripping adventure inspired by the flexibility and freedom of TTRPGs, which has you living the life of an escaped worker as you attempt to survive on a lawless space station and its sequel, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, a dice-driven RPG where you get a ship, find a crew, and take on contracts while you navigate across the Starward Belt.

Dino Market (Juan Rigante, 10th Feb, $4.00) - Dino decided to open a new market! Customers will ask for specific items and you have to prepare them! Once you complete a level, you can choose to rest and chill with your desktop companions. Use productivity tools like timers and to-do lists to help you focus!

Drop That Cat (Asylum Square Interactive, 8th Feb, $4.99) - Connect the small cute kittens and experience how they grow bigger. There is a single-player mode and various two-player modes ('Time Limit' and 'Attack').

EGGCONSOLE CARMINE 88 PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 6th Feb, $6.49) - This game, released in 1986 in Japan, is an adventure game where players take on the role of Lieutenant Brian=W=Kernighan. Piloting the Armored Fighting Walker, Galleouse, the player must defeat three bio-dolls lurking within the research facility.

Genome Guardian (Stingbot Games, 6th Feb, $11.99) - COMBINE WEAPONS in the microscopic roguelite turret shooter with macroscopic depth. Survive 6 modes using an astounding array of turrets, perks, mutations and power-ups on this psychedelic journey to the heart of the abyss. Research permanent upgrades to survive a variety of microbes across 6 game modes, each with multiple "depths".

Jumping Ninja (NOSTRA GAMES, 6th Feb, $3.99) - Find your warpath and go all the way. Remember that true strength is not in your body, but in your mind. Every step brings you closer to your goal. Make lightning decisions - there's no time to wait and doubt. The sharpness of your mind is also a weapon, and you must know how to use it

Karaoke Animal Party: Sing & Dance (Aldora Games, 3rd Feb, $4.90) - In this charming karaoke, the protagonists are 5 adorable animals that sing, dance and guide the little ones through magical scenarios. Designed to provide unforgettable moments, this game combines fun, music and learning in a family environment.

Last Monarch (Mango Council, 6th Feb, $5.00) - You are the Demon Lord Kuro on a mission to protect the last of the demonkind. Use your abilities to capture and ensnare other species, make them become one of your powerful weapons!

Let’s Cook Together 2 (Yellow Dot, 6th Feb, $25.00) - Cooperate & communicate to cook delicious dishes in this #TrulyTogetherGaming experience. Visit different countries to learn the secrets of local cuisines, upgrade your kitchen appliances and immerse yourself in a deep story about food, love and the hidden costs of freedom. Engage in split-second PvP battles or make your own kitchens in the Level Editor and share them with the community.

Light Guardian (Kistler Studios, 30th Jan, $3.99) - Help the guardian of the light to retrieve and collect all light shards before the world fall into darkness! You are the light guardian which goes on a quest to find the stolen light shards across the country. On your journey you have to overcome different obstacles to collect them all and finally meet the light itself.

Luck be a Landlord (TrampolineTales, 6th Feb, $14.99) - Luck be a Landlord combines the unpredictable thrill of slot machines with the strategic depth and replayability of classic deckbuilders. Choose symbols to add to your machine and watch them interact to earn you coins every spin - will you stack your deck with cats, gemstones, fruits…?

Macross -Shooting Insight- (RED ART GAMES, 7th Feb, $39.99) - Based on the popular long-running animated science fiction franchise, MACROSS -SHOOTING INSIGHT- is a brand-new Multi-Dimensional Shooting Game! Pilots, songstresses, and characters from five MACROSS series (MACROSS Plus, MACROSS 7, MACROSS Zero, MACROSS Frontier & MACROSS Delta) take center stage in a completely original story.

Malu the Princess (Afil Games, 6th Feb, $4.99) - Embark on an exciting journey with Malu in Malu the Princess! After her crown is stolen, Malu sets off on a thrilling adventure to reclaim her royal treasure. Traverse through 40 challenging levels in this precision platformer, where sharp reflexes and skill are your best allies. Each level brings new obstacles and adversaries to overcome as you inch closer to recovering the stolen crown.

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell (PLAYISM, 6th Feb, $16.99) - The culmination of the Momodora series. Purify demons and uncover myths untold. "Momodora: Moonlit Farewell" is the latest installment in the Momodora series. Join Momo, High Priestess of the village of Koho, as she embarks on a divine mission to save her people from imminent destruction at the hands of the demon hordes summoned by a malevolent bellringer. - Read our Momodora: Moonlit Farewell review

Moons of Darsalon (Dr. Kucho! Games, 6th Feb, $17.99) - Teams of darsanauts got lost during their mining missions on the different moons of the planet Darsalon. You need to complete several rescue missions in which you will have to lead them to the closest base station. They will use their own AI to follow you and to obey your commands. On your way to the base you will have to protect them from dangers and enemies using your laser gun, jet pack, pilot ground and air vehicles, destroy terrain, and even make new paths with the ground maker gun.

Penguin Flight (Afil Games, 12th Feb, $4.99) - Get ready to flap, dash, and soar in Penguin Flight, a delightful 2D pixel art platformer that blends charm, challenge, and creativity! Join a little penguin with big dreams as he embarks on a journey to touch the skies, navigating through 40 meticulously designed levels brimming with fun mechanics, vibrant visuals, and heartwarming adventures.

Pixel Game Maker Series Timothy and the Tower of Mu (Gotcha Gotcha Games, 6th Feb, $11.99) - Use your shots, jumps and midair dashes to overcome the fearsome traps! Timing, accuracy and nerve are all required for this high-difficulty action game! Five highly themed dungeons, over 50 types of enemies, powerful bosses, subquests such as puzzles and cooking, countless hidden elements hidden in the world.

Purrfect Collection (RedDeer.Games, 30th Jan, $19.99) - True Purrfection lays in roundness... of the cat! Purrfect collection is here with Fit My Cat, Neko Bento, Bomb Cat, and Magic Cats Pots. Cat lovers, game lovers, and cat game lovers rejoice! Here is a bundle with four different casual games that will furry-up your evenings in four different ways.

Shieldwall (OverGamez, 8th Feb, $17.99) - Shieldwall is a funny third-person tactical battle simulator with strategy elements. This game allows you to feel like a squad leader right on the battlefield. Caesar needs you! Gaul won't be conquered by itself. Stand under the Eagle and lead the legion for the glory of Rome!

Silent Forest: Deadly Night Horror (Iurie, 6th Feb, $4.99) - "Silent Forest: Deadly Night Horror" is an intense shooter-horror game that takes players into a dark and mysterious forest. Your mission is to track and eliminate an unknown creature that terrorizes the surroundings. You have only 7 days and nights to complete your task — or you will become its next victim.

Skyline Bowling (QubicGames, 7th Feb, $4.99) - Get ready for an action-packed challenge where every strike brings you closer to victory! Join friends or family in up to four-player matches, compete in thrilling tournaments against top bowlers from across the lanes, and bowl in amazing alleys with cool views. Only the best players make it to the final rounds – will you be the one holding the trophy?

Space CleanUp: Cosmic Robot Disinfector (MultiversalME, 8th Feb, $7.99) - Welcome to the not-so-glamorous side of space exploration! In Space CleanUp: Cosmic Robot Disinfector, you take control of a high-tech android tasked with a vital but messy job: cleaning up space stations after intense alien battles.

Sugoro Quest: Dice Heroes (Ratalaika Games, 7th Feb, $5.99) - SUGORO Quest: The Quest of Dice Heroes comes to the West for the first time! This is a board game-style turn-based RPG where dice will decide your fate! The story begins in the kingdom of Siland, where four adventurers set out to talk to the king in search of intrepid adventures. Each adventure is different, so be sure to choose the most suitable member for each journey.

Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East (eastasiasoft, 12th Feb, $4.99) - Get ready for explosive arcade-style platforming action as the caped bomb-collecting superhero returns in Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East! This time, bombs have been placed at landmarks and monuments across the globe, spanning from Europe and India to China and Mongolia, and it’s up to Super Jagger to save these international treasures from certain destruction. Run, jump, fly and dash your way across dozens of unique stages in 2. 5D style as you dodge enemies and collect bombs as fast as you can.

Survival Gladiator: Blades of the Coliseum (DEMENCI Games, 6th Feb, $11.99) - Step into the brutal world of ancient Rome in Survival Gladiator: Blades of the Coliseum, a 3D game of action and strategy where you manage your own gladiator empire. As a master of gladiators, your mission is to train and equip your fighters, sending them into fierce battles in the Coliseum to prove their strength and earn glory.

The Liar’s Tavern (COOL DEVS, 6th Feb, $6.99) - The Liar’s Tavern draws you into a shadowy pub where deception and danger collide. This immersive 3D psychological thriller pits you against three other players in a high-stakes game of dice or cards—but with deadly consequences. Bluff, accuse, and strategize carefully, as every lie or misstep could lead to a fatal drink or a game of Russian roulette.

Toon Breakout 3D (Pix Arts, 7th Feb, $4.99) - Get ready for a high-energy arcade adventure with Toon Breakout 3D! Smash through bricks, bounce off cartoon characters, and conquer a series of action-packed levels in a vibrant, cartoon-styled universe. With realistic physics, multiple soundtracks, immersive sound effects, and dazzling animations, this game delivers the ultimate breakout experience.

Treflix: Mini Games (Trefl S.A, 6th Feb, $5.99) - 5 cozy mini games that will take you to the charming world of Treflix. Try your hand at: Memory, Connect the dots, Puzzle, Find the difference, etc. The adorable Treflix will show you their world and you'll have a great time with them!

Turbo Overkill (Apogee Entertainment, 29th Jan, $19.99) - Turbo Overkill takes over-the-top to never-before-reached heights. Build incredible speed by wall-running and dashing. Slide on your chainsaw leg, eviscerating foes and opening up bosses for critical damage, and go car-surfing on the hoods of flying cars. Blast away with the Twin Magnums, which lock-on and instagib several foes, the Boomer Shotgun and its attached grenade launcher, or the Telefragger sniper rifle, which teleports Johnny inside an enemy before they explode from within.

Under Defeat (Clear River Games, 6th Feb, $19.99) - Under Defeat is a vertically scrolling shooter where you control a helicopter capable of moving in eight directions. It's a sleek, streamlined experience with just two buttons—fire and bomb—making it easy to pick up but hard to master. What sets the game apart is the tilt mechanic: as you turn, your shots tilt slightly left or right, allowing for strategic, angled attacks. You also have a small, satellite-like option unit that shoots independently. However, charging it requires you to release the fire button for a while, creating a tactical ebb and flow rarely seen in this all-out shoot 'em up genre. - Read our Under Defeat review

Undying (Skystone Games, 11th Feb, $19.99) - Make sure to add UNDYING to your Wishlist to be one of the first to experience this emotional tale when the game launches. Infected by a zombie bite, Anling's days are numbered. She must now fight to survive, not for herself but her young son, Cody. Ensure Cody's survival in a zombie-infested world by protecting him and teaching him valuable skills, at any cost.

Urban Myth Dissolution Center (SHUEISHA GAMES, 12th Feb, $17.99) - The Urban Myth Dissolution Center – your one-stop solution for dissolving and dealing with cursed relics, monstrous oddities, and dimensional anomalies! Take on cases revolving around urban myths as Azami Fukurai, the heroine, under the supervision of Ayumu Meguriya, Level S psychic and Center Director...

YOU Game+ (G-MODE, 30th Jan, $2.99) - The "YOU Game" featured in "KUUKIYOMI 4: Consider It" supports multiplayer and score rankings! You can enjoy a quick 10 to 20-minute play session and replay as many times as you like! Of course, you can enjoy this game even if you’re not familiar with the original game it’s based on.

Zumba – The Marble Shooter Tikki Adventure (EpiXR Games,6th Feb, $4.99) - The ultimate marble shooter game combines puzzle-solving skills with fast-paced action. Each level presents a unique puzzle layout filled with colorful marbles that you must skillfully shoot to match and clear. The game is simple to learn but hard to master, offering endless hours of engaging gameplay.

Note: As with previous Nintendo Downloads, not all games in the above list are included in the poll.

What will you be downloading this week? Sid Meier's Civilization VII Arcade Archives THUNDER FOX Bad Parenthood Beef Cat Ultra Big Helmet Heroes Cats the Commander for Nintendo Switch Cho Aniki Collection Citizen Sleeper: Helion Collection Drop That Cat EGGCONSOLE CARMINE 88 PC-8801mkIISR Genome Guardian Last Monarch Let's Cook Together 2 Light Guardian Luck be a Landlord Macross: Shooting Insight Malu the Princess Momodora: Moonlit Farewell Moons of Darsalon Penguin Flight Pixel Game Maker Series Timothy and the Tower of Mu Shieldwall Silent Forest: Deadly Night Horror Skyline Bowling Space CleanUp: Cosmic Robot Disinfector Sugoro Quest: Dice Heroes Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East Toon Breakout 3D Treflix: Mini Games Turbo Overkill Under Defeat Undying Urban Myth Dissolution Center YOU Game+ Other Nothing for me this week (You may select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (49 votes) Sid Meier's Civilization VII 18 % Arcade Archives THUNDER FOX 0% Bad Parenthood 0% Beef Cat Ultra 0% Big Helmet Heroes 0% Cats the Commander for Nintendo Switch 0% Cho Aniki Collection 2 % Citizen Sleeper: Helion Collection 4 % Drop That Cat 0% EGGCONSOLE CARMINE 88 PC-8801mkIISR 0% Genome Guardian 0% Last Monarch 0% Let's Cook Together 2 0% Light Guardian 0% Luck be a Landlord 2 % Macross: Shooting Insight 6 % Malu the Princess 0% Momodora: Moonlit Farewell 24 % Moons of Darsalon 0% Penguin Flight 0% Pixel Game Maker Series Timothy and the Tower of Mu 0% Shieldwall 2 % Silent Forest: Deadly Night Horror 0% Skyline Bowling 0% Space CleanUp: Cosmic Robot Disinfector 0% Sugoro Quest: Dice Heroes 2 % Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East 0% Toon Breakout 3D 0% Treflix: Mini Games 0% Turbo Overkill 2 % Under Defeat 4 % Undying 4 % Urban Myth Dissolution Center 2 % YOU Game+ 0% Other 0% Nothing for me this week 27 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!