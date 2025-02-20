The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - New Releases

2222 Abyss of the Universe (D-O, 20th Feb, $9.99) - It's a casual game—just press a button and you're off! Collect rings of fuel and travel far and wide!

Anime Dance-Off – Space Party (EpiXR Games, 20th Feb, $9.99) - In this captivating adventure, you'll have the chance to dance alongside your favorite characters through 35 mesmerizing levels, each offering two distinct difficulties to challenge and delight players of all skill levels.

Arcade Archives KITTEN KABOODLE (HAMSTER, 13th Feb, $7.99) - "KITTEN KABOODLE" is an action game released by KONAMI in 1988. The main character is a cute cat! The objective is to defeat enemies, collect keys, and advance to the next stage. Sometimes you can find the entrance to the secret stages. You may find various ways to play, such as shopping at secret stores or getting rich at the casino!

Bee Flowers (Afil Games, 19th Feb, $4.99) - Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Bee Flowers, a delightful puzzle game where you guide busy bees through hexagonal grids to pollinate vibrant fields of flowers. With its relaxing mechanics and progressively challenging puzzles, the game offers the perfect blend of strategy and serenity.

Bing in Wonderland Power Up Edition (indienova, 20th Feb, $14.99) - Bing in Wonderland is a fast-paced 2D action-platformer roguelike featuring quirky and humorous dialogue, a bizarre and imaginative world, a variety of unique enemies and environments, and a deep arsenal of weapons and equipment.

Build Lands (Silesia Games, 20th Feb, $3.99) - There’s nothing quite like a bit of creative, relaxing fun in the form of block-building ^^ Reconstruct three sets of islands in the Build Lands mode, or build and share your own ones in the Land Editor! With a wide choice of blocks, the sky (and island size) is the limit to what you can make! Will it be pretty mountain cabins, castle premises, forests… or something else entirely?

Cabernet (Akupara Games, 20th Feb, $19.99) - Cabernet is a 2D narrative RPG set in a 19th century Eastern European inspired world, with a modern twist. Guide Liza, a young vampire struggling with her morality and the supernatural world she has been pulled into. Will you retain your humanity or descend further into the horror you have become?

COSMIC FANTASY3 (Edia, 13th Feb, $26.50) - The third game in the series, the midpoint of the five titles, is a commemorative title that can be said to be the origin of cosmic fantasy.

COSMIC FANTASY4 Prelude to Legend (Edia, 13th Feb, $26.50) - The prologue to the series' final chapter. New to this game is an adventure part, which adds depth to the puzzle solving. In battle, you can enjoy strategy with a new system of action parameters that allow you to attack more powerfully by accumulating a gauge.

COSMIC FANTASY4 Van’s Return (Edia, 13th Feb, $26.50) - In this work, the Little Fox team of Van, Rim, and Pick play the leading roles in the story. At the end, the Algernon team also assembles, bringing the final chapter to a close!

Crime Opera Fandisk: The Caterpillar Candids (eastasiasoft, 26th Feb, $2.99) - In this new anthology release of Crime Opera, explore a variety of short stories that take place before, during and after the events of the original visual novel, all presented in beautifully crafted hand-drawn style to convey the drama, emotion and gritty truth surrounding characters’ lives in the criminal underworld.

Crime Opera II: The Floodgate Effect (eastasiasoft, 26th Feb, $14.99) - Experience a new chapter in the mafia tale surrounding the Gallos family! This story begins 9 years after the original. Xander Gallo is now bitter, alone and out of control. He’s causing problems for not only other families within the syndicate but also for younger Gallo members as well.

DAMN (7 Raven Studios, 21st Feb, $6.99) - DAMN! is an electrifying twin-stick shooter that propels you into a whirlwind of action and intensity. Dive into an immersive experience with lightning-fast gameplay that will keep your adrenaline pumping and your reflexes sharp. Campaign Mode: Embark on an epic journey through 25 meticulously crafted missions, each presenting unique challenges and objectives.

Desvelado (Purple Play, 20th Feb, $9.99) - Desvelado is the first Bed-Time-Vania game in history! Help our hero Vampy fight insomnia one last time by turning off every light in the castle before going to sleep in his cozy coffin.

Die by Anything (Dojo System, 21st Feb, $9.99) - Survive a normal day in the life of an ordinary student! Welcome to this peculiar world where death lurks around every corner! Make the decisions that will make you have a peaceful day or die in a cruel, absurd or surprising way!

EGGCONSOLE Burai: Jokan PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 20th Feb, $6.49) - “Burai : Jōkan” is an RPG released by Riverhill Soft in 1989 in Japan. It features eight brave heroes, including pirates, fortune-tellers, and the leader of the dragon clan, and follows their heroic adventures. With as many as eight protagonist-level characters, it can be hard to become emotionally invested.

Flames of Damnation (Grizzly Games, 15th Feb, $7.99) - Dive into a relentless adrenaline-pumping action game with Flames of Damnation, where classic 90s shooter elements collide with modern mechanics! Inspired by legendary titles of the genre, this game offers a challenge you won’t forget.

Galagi Shooter Ultimate Blast (Pix Arts, 22nd Feb, $7.99) - Blast through waves of relentless alien invaders across intense, action-packed levels, each culminating in epic boss battles that will test your reflexes and strategy. Upgrade your ship, master advanced maneuvers, and unleash devastating firepower to reclaim the galaxy!

I See Red (RedDeer.Games, 26th Feb, $10.99) - I See Red is a twin-stick shooter that will put you in the shoes of Matthew Taurus, who is looking to get revenge on his tormentors. In fact, he is so focused on his quest that he stops paying attention to anything else… except his targets, constantly glowing RED.

Jump YOU+ (G-MODE, 13th Feb, $2.99) - The rumored 'Jump YOU' has powered up! Now with multiplayer and score rankings, it's even more fun! This is an enhanced version of the mini-game 'Jump YOU,' featured in 'KUUKIYOMI 4: Consider It.

Jumper Jon (Ogre Pixel, 25th Feb, $9.99) - Jumper Jon is a 30-second metroidvania-style platforming adventure! Jon is a tiny devil who lives in Limbo. One day, something fell from above and caused a big impact. Jon decided to explore and found it was a girl named Jane. Together, they will discover the source of the imbalance between good and evil on Earth and fight against it.

Jupiter Hell (Hyperstrange, 20th Feb, $24.99) - Do you miss the good old days when games weren't holding your hand? Then you're in the perfect place. In Jupiter Hell - Action follows your every move. When you act, your enemies act. But when you die. You die for good.

Kanon (PROTOTYPE, 14th Feb, $29.99) - Kanon is the debut work from the visual novel studio Key, known for titles such as AIR, CLANNAD, Little Busters! and many more. It received great acclaim and was even adapted into an anime series. Enjoy this tale of small miracles that occur in a northern town, now available on the Nintendo Switch™!

Lone Fungus (Clickteam, 21st Feb, $19.99) - Lone Fungus is a true Metroidvania set in a world built by mushrooms where you play as the last mushroom alive. Explore an ancient world, acquire new abilities and discover secrets! Explore ten distinct areas, each with its own unique set of challenges.

Lulu’s Temple (Ratalaika Games, 21st Feb, $4.99) - Play as a curious archaeologist who foolishly traps himself inside a temple after stumbling his way in. Use your powerful gun to blast the undead and your torch to light your path ahead.

Marron’s Day (RAWRLAB GAMES, 20th feb, $9.99) - Play as a curious archaeologist who foolishly traps himself inside a temple after stumbling his way in. Use your powerful gun to blast the undead and your torch to light your path ahead.

Mimi the Cat: Meow Together (Afil Games, 20th Feb, $4.99) - Mimi the Cat: Meow Together is the cutest puzzle adventure you'll ever play! Get ready for a purr-fect mix of strategy, laughs, and irresistible feline charm. Whether you're flying solo or teaming up with a friend in local co-op, your goal is simple (but oh-so-challenging): help Mimi and her fluffy friends solve puzzles and find their cozy beds.

Ninja Five-O (KONAMI, 25th Feb, $24.99) - One of the most sought-after titles for the Game Boy Advance, Ninja Five-O (also known as Ninja Cop) is an action platformer game that tasks hero Joe Ostugi with eliminating a terrorist group corrupted by a set of mystical masks. This re-release features the true-to-release controls and playability that the Carbon Engine is known for, along with rewind features to put players in control of the game.

Ninja Issen (忍者一閃) : The Scroll of Dimension (CFK, 20th Feb, $14.99) - Welcome to Lust Angels! Lust Angels is a cyberpunk setting covered with neon signs and holograms. Our fugitive must navigate this metropolis filled with violence, danger, and chaos. Will Kiba ever be able to survive. . . ? !

Paint by Cubes (Last Qubit, 14th Feb, $4.99) - Paint by Cubes is a colorful puzzle solving game. Take control of a painting cube and move in 4 possible directions, where each direction is locked to a particular color. Enter a field from a direction with a matching color to paint it and initiate special mechanics connected to it.

Piczle Cross: Rune Factory (RAINYFROG, 20th Feb, $11.99) - Based on the world and characters of Rune Factory 3 Special, 4 Special and 5, work your way through hundreds of puzzles. Complete puzzles to unlock the real-world counterparts and use them to customise your farm, plant vegetables, recruit monsters, and choose your farm location to create your own unique Rune Factory 3D scene!

Please Be Happy (Sometimes You, 21st Feb, $15.99) - Please Be Happy is a comfy, slice-of-life visual novel set in a fictional version of Wellington, New Zealand. Featuring over 220,000 words, character designs and CG's by Kobuta, with additional art by adirosa, 2 different routes with 2 happy endings each, full English voice acting, a brand new original soundtrack by Sarah Mancuso.

Pro Wrestler Story (Kairosoft, 20th Feb, $12.00) Take control of your very own pro wrestling team, building up your members to seize the title of undisputed industry best! Diet, training, even the occasional R&R—every facet counts when you're going for gold!

Rabbit Raid (Sometimes You, 26th Feb, $9.99) - Collect berries, find secrets with bonuses, throw objects at enemies or jump on them to win. Find secret stars and change costumes. Defeat the bosses and get to the last one to save the little rabbits from captivity. Explore green fields, caves, rivers, snowy mountains, icy lakes, deserts and ruins.

Shadowforge Chronicles (Grizzly Games, 22nd Feb, $7.99) - Shadowforge Chronicles is a dark fantasy first-person shooter where magic and weaponry become your only allies in the fight against ancient forces of evil. Experience dynamic gameplay, an engaging storyline, and unique mechanics that make every playthrough unforgettable.

Spot the Odd Pictogram! (MASK, 20th Feb, $2.99) - Can you find the odd one out? In this exciting spot-the-difference challenge, one pictogram character is moving differently from the rest. Your mission is simple: find it before time runs out!

Star of Providence (Bigmode, 20th Feb, $14.99) - Descend into the facility and seek out power eternal in this tough-as-hell, shoot 'em up masterpiece! Engage in pulse-pounding battles with over 120 enemies in an ever-shifting gauntlet loaded with oncoming bullets and game-changing powerups! Only the most hardcore will survive!

Stickman Odyssey (Gametry, 14th Feb, $2.99) - Embark on an epic journey with the nimble and fearless stickman in Stickman Odyssey! This fast-paced action platformer takes you through stunning, otherworldly landscapes filled with perilous traps, towering platforms, and menacing foes. Leap, dodge, and fight your way through challenging levels, mastering precise movements and timing to survive.

Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog (Astrolabe Games, 20th Feb, $19.99) - Take on the role of the Gun-Dog's security officer as you attempt to save the ship from an unknown assailant whilst navigating the paranoia, conspiracies and vendettas that break out amongst the crew. As camaraderie falls apart can you overcome the challenges that await? - Read Time Extension's Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog review

Sunshower (Studio Kumiho, 19th Feb, $4.99) - Sunshower is a colorful, casual arcade action game that follows a robot's survival in a rain storm! Use the plant installed on your head to reach for the sky as you achieve high scores and stop the rain from washing away the world.

TactiCats (Pineapple Works, 20th Feb, $5.99) - Dodge, roll, block incoming cats! Use power-ups to turn the scores. If you've always wanted to catch your friends with a giant laser pointer or shoot'em with a cheese cannon you can do it all! Just watch out for those flying yarn balls.

Taiji (Low Tide Productions, 25th Feb, $24.99) - Taiji is an adventure puzzle-solving game set in a mysterious world full of puzzles. Unlike many adventure games, the puzzles in Taiji all use a consistent interface: a grid of tiles which can be toggled on or off.

The Backrooms 1998 (Feardemic, 20th Feb, $9.99) - The Backrooms 1998 is a first-person found footage psychological horror survival game where it tells the story of a young teen after accidentally falling into the depths of The Backrooms in 1998. Roam freely, mark, explore and try to unravel the story - however you are not alone. Don't scream.

The Jackbox Party Trilogy (Jackbox Games, 17th Feb, $59.99) - Great news! The greatest collections of party games have been bundled into one gigantic deal! For one great price, The Jackbox Party Trilogy gets you each of The Jackbox Party Packs, which are sure to turn your next party or family gathering into a real giggle-fest.

The Jackbox Party Trilogy 2.0 (Jackbox Games, 17th Feb, $67.99) - Why settle for one Party Pack when you can get three? The Jackbox Party Trilogy 2. 0 includes all the games from The Jackbox Party Packs 4, 5 and 6! You don’t need a bunch of controllers to join the fun.

The Jackbox Party Trilogy 3.0 (Jackbox Games, 17th Feb, $76.49) - What is The Jackbox Party Trilogy 3. 0? The Jackbox Party Trilogy 3. 0 is a collection of the 15 hit games from The Jackbox Party Packs 7, 8 and 9. Draw your heart out with Drawful Animate, crack your friends up with a game of Quiplash 3, or bluff your way to victory with Fibbage 4.

West Escape (QubicGames, 14th Feb, $5.99) - West Escape throws you into a chaotic frontier where the law is on your tail and alien invaders are wreaking havoc. As a fugitive desperate to reunite with your lost love, you'll need to collect scrap, upgrade your gear, and face off against relentless extraterrestrial threats.

X-Out: Resurfaced (ININ Games, 20th Feb, $19.99) - You thought they’d come from space? Wrong! It’s up to you alone to stop an alien invasion from the depths of the ocean in this legendary, home computer era shoot ‘em up, dredged up and faithfully rebuilt for modern platforms – X-Out: Resurfaced!

Note: As always, not all of the games mentioned in the Download above are featured in the poll. We've also combined some of the games together into one entry, such as the Cosmic Fantasy games.

