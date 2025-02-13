The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered (Aspyr, 14th Feb, $26.99) - Play this remastered collection of classic Tomb Raider games featuring Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness. Travel the globe, uncover the secrets of Lara Croft’s past and shed light on the mystery of her disappearance. Experience each game with the original polygonal models or swap to the remastered graphics at any time.

Afterlove EP (Fellow Traveller, 14th Feb, $17.99) - From the creative director of What Comes After and Coffee Talk comes a stirring narrative about love, loss and lyricism. Set in Jakarta, Indonesia, the game follows the young musician Rama, who struggles to compose music after his girlfriend Cinta passes away. A mix of visual novel, rhythm game and narrative adventure elements, Afterlove EP challenges you to complete an EP of music to fulfill a promise made to Cinta.

Switch eShop - New Releases

Amber Isle (Team17, 13th Feb, $24.99) - You’re tasked with running Amber Isle’s only shop. Gather, craft and sell items to meet the needs of your diverse Paleofolk customers. Does your brachiosaur buddy need a canvas as long as his neck? Maybe your microraptor amigo needs a mini-sized chair? Perhaps even some water-proof paper for a plesiosaur in peril? Different customers also have different needs, behaviours and preferences to learn.

Arcade Archives MARCHEN MAZE (HAMSTER, 6th Feb, $7.99) - "MARCHEN MAZE" is an action game released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment) in 1988. Control the main character, Alice, and take back the Mirror Country, which has been conquered by the evil queen. Use soap bubble attacks and jumps to advance through the area and defeat the boss waiting at the end.

Bioweaver (BD Games, 13th Feb, $9.99) - In a mysterious underground laboratory, dangerous creatures have escaped. The road to the surface is blocked by many obstacles, but top scientists never complain about the environment. The organs and genes of unknown creatures can be your power.

Bright Escape (Gametry, 7th Feb, $3.99) - Immerse yourself in a vibrant world filled with stunning landscapes, intricate platforms, and mysterious mechanisms. Use your skills to dodge traps, solve puzzles, and uncover treasures hidden among the clouds.

Bumblebee – Search for Happiness (EpiXR Games, 13th Feb, $9.99) - This game is a story-driven, narrative 3D flight exploration game in which you control a little bee on its journey to find a new home. On your quest to find a beautiful new home you will discovers distant places, friendly and calm animals, and amazing and dangerously habitats.

Call of Sentinels (OverGamez, 15th Feb, $7.99) - Chibi Ninja Shino-kun: Treasure of Demon Tower is a fast and smooth retro platformer in which you climb a giant tower while dodging enemies, traps and other obstacles. Use your wall jump, hookshot and ceiling running abilities to make it past the various enemies and discover the legendary treasure of Demon Tower!

Chibi Ninja Shino-kun Treasure of Demon Tower (Ratalaika Games, 14th Feb, $6.99) - Chibi Ninja Shino-kun: Treasure of Demon Tower is a fast and smooth retro platformer in which you climb a giant tower while dodging enemies, traps and other obstacles. Use your wall jump, hookshot and ceiling running abilities to make it past the various enemies and discover the legendary treasure of Demon Tower!

Crosswords: World Tour (Eclipse Games, 13th Feb, $4.99) - Are you a fan of crosswords? Do you like traveling? Heck! Who doesn't? ! Crosswords: World Tour is the game for you! In Crosswords: World Tour you travel all over the world solving crosswords that unlock new destinations for you to solve more crosswords. Each crossword is unique but also follows the theme of the country you're visiting.

Dead Dragons (KEMCO, 13th Feb, $14.99) - Master the innovative Rotation Battle System—switch party positions mid-fight to outmaneuver enemies, protect your allies, and strike with precision. Build up the Ruin Gauge to unleash devastating attacks in Ruin Mode, summoning special allies to turn the tide of battle. Strategy meets epic fantasy in a game where every choice matters!

Discolored 2 (Godbey Games, 13th Feb, $19.99) - Discolored 2 is a first-person puzzle horror filled with mystery and suspense. Taking place in a world where color is power, your task is to use your puzzle-solving skills to protect it from a sinister organization

DOOM Anthology (Bethesda, 10th Feb, $79.99) - DOOM Anthology The DOOM Anthology takes players through more than three decades of demon slaying – from the classic games that popularized the first-person shooter genre to the fan favorite franchise reboot and its sequel. Wield an arsenal of powerful weapons as you battle demon hordes on Mars, on Earth, and across Hell in six critically acclaimed games.

Echoes of the Plum Grove (indie.io, 13th Feb, $19.99) - After washing onto the island's shores, you'll find yourself the newly minted owner of a humble plot of land. Pull up your sleeves, grab your tools, and get to work building a farm that will last not only a lifetime but span generations! Echoes of Plum Grove is a casual, cozy farm simulator where your decisions have consequences.

EGGCONSOLE ARCTIC PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 13th Feb, $6.49) - It's like a roller coaster ride—just when you think you're having fun, you might find yourself in a game over before you know it! Vibrantly colored planets move around freely and unpredictably. Your goal is to skillfully switch the rail points and guide the planets back to their original positions to claim victory. This new-wave game has a pop-inspired vibe, making it easy to pick up and play.

Exodus (TROOOZE, 6th Feb, $19.99) - Experience the ultimate battle on a photorealistic SF battlefield and witness the emotional ending firsthand! Utilize the unique characteristics of weapons categorized as Assault, Support, Sniper, and Engineer, Aim your firearms and use more precise controls, Understand the missions for each game mode and participate in combat to complete special missions.

Girlfriend from Hell (Sometimes You, 14th Feb, $4.99) - Girlfriend From Hell is an addictive and funny arcade 2D puzzle game. The main goal of the game is the revenge of a girl - to her lover. The heroine needs to find items and use them to turn her boyfriend's life into hell.

Godzilla Voxel Wars (TOHO, 19th Feb, $14.99) - From TOHO Games, subsidiary of the company that created Godzilla, and the up-and-coming game studio Nukenin LLC (winner of the Google Indie Game Festival 2021 TOHO Games Award) comes a new strategy puzzle game! Control Toho monsters as you save the world by repelling the invasion of the Fungoid mushroom menace! Progress through the stages to discover the truth behind these monster mushrooms!

Guns of Fury (Gelato Games, 13th Feb, $14.99) - Guns of Fury is a retro-inspired action platformer that combines the run & gun and Metroidvania genres. Explore a vast interconnected world, gain new abilities and weapons, battle epic bosses and stop the plans of an evil corporation before it’s too late!

House Mansion Flipper (VRKIWI Games, 14th Feb, $7.99) - House Mansion Flipper is an exciting renovation and design simulator where players take on the role of a skilled renovator, transforming old, neglected houses into luxurious mansions.Dive into the challenge of revitalizing run-down properties or crafting brand-new interiors from scratch.With each successful project, improve your skills and reputation in the competitive world of real estate and design.

Leafy Season (Downmeadowstreet, 15th Feb, $4.99) - Step into the tranquil world of Leafy Season, an immersive exploration walking simulator that invites you to discover the beauty of nature. Traverse three distinct and visually stunning maps, each brimming with unique points of interest and hidden stories. Explore vibrant landscapes, from golden forests adorned with falling leaves to misty mountain paths and serene lakesides.

Learn & Play Collection (RedDeer.Games, 18th Feb, $10.99) - The educational Learn & Play Collection combines good fun and creativity no matter the age! The Treflik Family, The Smurfs, and Uzzuzzu are ready for a new adventure.

Make it! Donut (SAT-BOX, 13th Feb, $5.00) - Let's make donuts on the Nintendo Switch™! Fry up donuts in a variety of shapes and add the toppings your customers crave! An expert donut maker always leaves their customers satisfied! Share Joy-Con™, and up to 4 players can join in! Reach for the ultimate high score!

Matchmaker Agency (SOFT SOURCE, 13th Feb, $19.99) - Have you ever had a failed date? Are you tired of having awkward moments with strangers you just met from an online application or friends? Now's your chance to change that. It's time for YOU to become cupid and match couples together in this immersed, compelling story-based game.

METAL SUITS: Counter-attack (Eggtart, 13th Feb, $19.99) - Utilize a variety of combat suits to defeat all the alien Golida! It's time to start your bloody revenge against Golida by discovering various combat suits throughout the game and leveraging the unique features each suit offers.

Pixel Game Maker Series LUNLUN SUPER HERO BABIES PLUS NEWGAMES (Gotcha Gotcha Games, 6th Feb, $6.99) - There are three games included! Gigant Mom Buster, LUNLUN Poop BreakBreak, and LUNLUN Super Hero Babys DX

Puzzle & Summoner (HUNTERS, 13th Feb, $2.30) - Puzzle & Summoner is a competitive puzzle game. Try to erase blocks by swapping blocks and aligning blocks of the same color. When you erase a block, a monster is summoned and starts attacking. The more you chain the monsters together, the higher their level and the more powerful their attacks will be. Summon monsters with various abilities to win the battle.

Recall: Empty Wishes (DANGEN Entertainment, 13th Feb, $14.99) - Recall: Empty Wishes is a psychological thriller set in Taiwan during the 2010s. Follow Yonny, a sister determined to uncover the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of her brother, Tommy. As she delves deeper, she confronts unsettling secrets, blurring the lines between reality and illusion.

Robot Boxing: Real Fighting Steel Battle (globalgamestudio, 6th Feb, $5.99) - Unleash the power of steel in Robot Boxing: Real Fighting Steel Battle! Take on the challenge in Career Mode with 20 action-packed levels or jump into Battle Mode to pick your opponents and dominate the arena. Build and upgrade your robots, unlock powerful abilities, and master epic combos in this thrilling 3D fighting game.

Shieldwall (OverGamez, 8th Feb, $17.99) - This game allows you to feel like a squad leader right on the battlefield. Caesar needs you! Gaul won't be conquered by itself. Stand under the Eagle and lead the legion for the glory of Rome

Slasher: Origins (Wales Interactive, 13th Feb, $4.99) - Slasher: Origins is a chaotic, 2.5D, auto-attack survival game with rogue-lite elements and noir-anime storytelling. Unlock powerful heroes, create builds of unique abilities, and survive the escalating inferno of Mephistopheles’ underworld.

Snezhinka (PLAYISM, 13th Feb, $11.99) - Play as Snezhinka, an employee of a private military company in a dystopian world depicted in beautiful 2.5D pixel art. Go to various different battlefields and defend your objectives from the enemy's onslaught.

Sokocrab (Afil Games, 13th Feb, $4.99) - SokoCrab is a delightful puzzle game where you control a clever crab tasked with pushing barrels onto spots to unlock the path to the next level. Combining classic puzzle-style mechanics with a charming beach theme, SokoCrab challenges players to think thoroughly and plan their moves carefully to overcome increasingly complex puzzles. Positioning is the key to success in SokoCrab.

Stunt Flyer (Ultimate Games, 14th Feb, $14.99) - Adventure full of fantastical inventions and flying vehicles. From UFOs to gyrocopters and jet planes, Stunt Flyer has a wide variety of planes, and each of those planes can be equipped with their very own equipment.

The Beastmaster Princess (Gamuzumi, 14th Feb, $12.99) - Take on the role of Kunya, the child of Chief Goro, leader of the Desert Snakes tribe. Lyara, The Beastmaster Princess about to marry Elven prince Merril. As the prince travels to meet Lyara, his caravan is assaulted by dark elves, and he is nowhere to be found in the aftermath. Now it's up to you and the party allies to investigate and find the prince.

THE EXIT: LIMINAL ANOMALY HORROR (CGI LAB, 6th Feb, $4.99) - The Exit: Liminal Anomaly Horror immerses you in a chilling, endless corridor where reality itself begins to unravel. Trapped in the sterile halls of a mysterious office, you must navigate through spaces that feel increasingly alien. Objects shift, sounds echo in impossible ways, and something unseen follows your every move. The deeper you go, the more unsettling the anomalies become.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II (NIS America, 14th Feb, $59.99) - No longer threatened by the mafia organization Almata, the people of Calvard have returned to their peaceful lives. But one day, a shocking series of murders involving a mysterious crimson beast sets the wheels of fate in motion once again. With chaos once again looming on the horizon, the spriggan Van Arkride receives an unexpected visitor, prompting his own investigation. - Read our The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II review

Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip (Super Rare Games, 13th Feb, $17.99) - Step into Terry’s flip flops in this short and delightfully sweet adventure of self-discovery as he uncovers what it means to be an inhabitant of Sprankelwater.

Truck Mechanic Sim 2025 (Yellow ink, 14th Feb, $9.99) - Enter the world of truck restoration with Truck Mechanic Sim 2025! This is not your typical simulation game—it's an opportunity to transform worn-out trucks into valuable assets while building a successful business from the ground up.

Vertical Blast Vol. 1 (TOMAGameStudio, 12th Feb, $19.90) - Dive into the thrilling universe of arcade shoot 'em ups with Vertical Blast Vol.1, an exclusive bundle by TOMAGameStudio!

Witch of the Meta Loop (Happy Player, 13th Feb, $14.99) - This is a Roguelike adventure game with Meta elements. You are a witch, yet not a witch. Step through the magic mirror, break the fourth wall, and uncover the real you!

