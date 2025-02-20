Over in Japan this week, after Super Mario Party Jamboree briefly managed to claim the top spot last week, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD has once again given its first-party brethren the ol' one-two to take gold once again.

Selling a further 14,752 copies, Forever Entertainment's remaster of Retro Studios' classic is now just 4,551 sales away from that sweet 200,000 milestone. Pretty good considering its mixed reception, really! Elsewhere, the Switch version of Civilization VII is the only one to crack the top ten, while Urban Myth Dissolution Center makes an admirable debut at number four.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten:

Once again, the Switch OLED is out in front, but numbers are definitely starting to slow as we make our way through what is undoubtedly a pretty quiet month. It's not enough to make us go "A'up, what's going on here then?", but it's notable all the same.

Altogether, Switch has sold a total of 40,003 units across its three SKUs, PlayStation 5 managed a total of 16,049, while Xbox lingered behind with 2,826.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full:

Position Console Unit Sales (10th - 16th Feb) Total Unit Sales 1 Switch OLED 26,561 8,770,445 2 Switch Lite 9,984 6,454,403 3 PlayStation 5 8,169 5,468,443 4 PlayStation 5 Pro 5,671 159,487 5 Switch 3,458 20,059,374 6 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 2,209 915,993 7 Xbox Series X 1,612 319,405 8 Xbox Series X - Digital Edition 769 19,687 9 Xbox Series S 445 330,686 10 PlayStation 4 23 7,929,253

