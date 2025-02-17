A new report from Insider Gaming (thanks, Eurogamer) has revealed that multiple layoffs have occurred at studio 10:10 Games following the release of Funko Fusion in 2024.

Essentially, anonymous sources have stated that the game was a "complete commercial and critical failure" and is the primary catalyst behind around 20 unconfirmed job losses. According to the sources, some of those let go were also on holiday at the time, and felt obligated to attend consultation meetings despite being on leave and within different time zones.

To make matters worse, it's reported that no meaningful severance has been offered from the company, with only "the bare minimum" provided in addition to unpaid holiday leave. It's also said, however, that staff were pressured into using holiday leave prior to the announcement in order to avoid the company paying out after the fact.

The job losses are reportedly entirely based on the needs for the studio's next venture, with senior-level and upper-management staff seemingly not affected. Sources also claimed that studio heads Paul Flanagan and Arthur Parsons wanted to be upfront about the layoffs and claim public responsibility for the job losses, but no official statement has been provided at the time of writing.

If the layoffs are confirmed to be true, the studio joins the likes of Ubisoft and Phoenix Labs in downsizing their operations, with the latter laying off "the majority of the studio".